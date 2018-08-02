Looking for something to do this weekend? Go to an outdoor concert along the river, listen to live blues downtown or drink bean-based beers in west Omaha.
￼Movie Quiz
Test your summer movie knowledge Thursday at Alamo Drafthouse’s Liquid Sunshine Taproom, 12750 Westport Parkway in La Vista. Trivia starts at at 8 p.m. and categories include back-to-school, the Pacific Northwest and revenge films. There will be prizes, raffles and movie swag.
River's Edge Taco Fest
Head over to Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park, 4250 River’s Edge Parkway in Council Bluffs, for tacos and music Saturday. From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., there will be 20 local taco vendors, Lucha Libre wrestling and Chihuahua racing. Live music includes Santana and Sublime tribute bands and Sir Mix-A-Lot. Tickets are $25 at the gate.
Root Beer Float Day
Celebrate the root beer float at The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St., Saturday. Each guest who visits the museum's soda fountain will receive a free 8-ounce root beer float. Cost is included with museum admission: $11 for adults, $8 for people 62 and older, $7 for youth 3 to 12 years old and free for kids 2 and younger.
Omaha Beer & Bacon Festival
Omaha Jaycees hosts this sixth annual event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday to benefit local nonprofit Micah House. Hear live music, sample pork dishes and drink beer provided by more than 40 regional breweries at The Old Mattress Factory, 501 N. 13th St. For tickets, $25, and more information, go to omahabeerandbacon.com.
￼In The Market For Blues Festival
On Saturday, see more than 30 acts perform at eight establishments, including Jazz, Dubliner Pub and The Omaha Lounge, in the fourth annual music celebration in the Old Market. Times vary. Admission is $10 to all venues or $5 per venue. For more, go to omahablues.com.
Summer Beanfest
Do you like Vanilla Bean Blonde? Infusion Brewing Company, 6271 S. 118th St., will host its annual event Saturday from 1 to 10 p.m. offering bean-based beers, including waffle cone, Dreamsicle and apple pie-flavored. There will be live music, games, artisan vendors and food available for purchase. Admission is free.
￼Britishfest Convention
Celebrate British TV, film, books and culture Saturday and Sunday during this annual event at Comfort Inn & Suites, 7007 Grover St. There will be panels, actors, vendors, trivia and gaming from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. For tickets, $20 to $35, and more information, go to britishfest.com.
Beer Nebraska
Hear music from five local bands and sample beer from five local breweries at this benefit for Rabble Mill on Saturday at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Rabble Mill is a local nonprofit that creates more skilled, supported, connected communities through education, outreach and storytelling across skateboarding, music and art subcultures. Beer is available outside from 5 to 9 p.m., and music will be in the main room from 7 p.m. to midnight. Breweries include Zipline Brewing Co., Brickway Brewery & Distillery, Farnam House Brewing Company, First Street Brewing Company and White Elm Brewing Co. Local bands include Satchel Grande, Icky Blossoms, Conny Franko, FREAKABOUT and Mesonjixx. Tickets, $20-$30, are available at the door.
