Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available free with your Omaha Public Library card.
Developing literacy and learning skills for Omaha Public Library’s youngest patrons is a priority, and part of the learning experience for children includes toys. Children learn through playtime, and access to age-appropriate toys that focus on critical learning skills is vital. The Omaha Public Library Toy Library is a resource developed to make an impact toward serving more individuals and families.
“Toys are a terrific way to teach children and develop literacy skills,” said Omaha Public Library Executive Director Laura Marlane. “Items in OPL’s Toy Library are specifically chosen for their potential to inspire imagination, learning and fun.”
Omaha Public Library offers more than 100 age-appropriate toys, including toys adapted for children with special needs.
Toys can be reserved online at omahalibrary.org or through library staff and sent to any location. Toys in the collection are geared toward children up to 8 years old.
Patrons will find a variety of toys, including dolls, musical instruments, building blocks, games and more. Three sets of toys may be checked out to one cardholder at the same time. Items are subject to the same lending terms as checking out a book. Every toy in the library’s Toy Library is carefully examined, cleaned and disinfected after every loan.
This collection is a valuable extension of materials designed to encourage educational activities such as Sensational Science kits, Storybook Buddies bags and themed story boxes.
For information about these collections, visit omahalibrary.org or your local branch.
Funding for the launch of the Toy Library was made available through donations to the Omaha Public Library Foundation from the Sherwood Foundation and the Adah and Leon Millard Foundation. New materials are being added with the support of an anonymous donor.
