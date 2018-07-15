Omaha Public Library wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month in this space, library employees will recommend reading based on different writing genres, themes or styles. Summer is well underway, which for many people means seasonal travels. Whether you get some time away, or opt for a staycation, Omaha Public Library staff are recommending books that have ties to travel! Find these books and more at your local branch or omahalibrary.org.
Michelle Carlson
Omaha Public Library collection processing specialist
“The Night Diary,” by Veera Hiranandani. In 1947, Nisha, a 12-year-old half-Muslim, half-Hindu girl, is forced to leave her home after India won its independence from Britain. As she and her family travel to seek refuge, Nisha writes to her deceased mother in her journal about the long, difficult and dangerous journey. This middle-grade novel opened my eyes to the history and experience of millions of people who were displaced during the religious divide of India and Pakistan.
Joanne Ferguson Cavanaugh
Manager at Charles B. Washington Branch
“Good Friday on the Rez: A Pine Ridge Odyssey,” by David Hugh Bunnell. This is a wonderfully enlightening account and introduction to the recent history of the northwestern-most part of the Nebraska Sand Hills and Pine Ridge Indian Reservation to the north. Published posthumously, this book is the author’s memoir of his road trip to his home stomping grounds shortly before his death. Bunnell grew up in Alliance, where he witnessed firsthand the racist treatment of Native Americans. Bunnell taught on the Pine Ridge Reservation and befriended Vernell White Thunder, to whom he dedicates the book, before leaving and making a name for himself in the technology publishing world.
Billy Coghill
Clerk at W. Dale Clark Main Library
“Bears in the Streets: Three Journeys across a Changing Russia,” by Lisa Dickey. Dickey traveled to Russia three times — in 1995, 2005 and 2015 — making friends across the country, returning each time to see how their lives had unfolded. This book provides an in-depth, intimate view of Russia from the post-Soviet period to modern day, giving the reader an invaluable glimpse into the country today. With its excellent stories of the land and its people, I believe this book is a must-read for anyone with an interest in Russia.
Elizabeth Evenson-Dencklau
Library assistant at Metropolitan Community College South Omaha Campus
“A Cat Abroad: The Further Adventures of Norton, the Cat Who Went to Paris, and His Human,” by Peter Gethers. This is the equally charming and hilarious sequel to Gethers’ first book, “The Cat Who Went to Paris,” where the author, an avowed cat-hater, is gifted an adorable Scottish-Fold kitten who kneads his way into his heart, his knapsack and eventually the Four Seasons Hotel. This second installment follows the cat and his human as they globe-trot over Europe, eating delicious food and meeting several recognizably famous actors and musicians. I’ve reread this title and the others in the series multiple times and still find myself laughing at the anecdotes and salivating over the fancy cheeses Norton gets to sample.
Theresa Jehlik
Omaha Public Library strategic and business intelligence manager
“Deep South: Four Seasons on the Back Roads,” by Paul Theroux. Theroux explores the back roads of Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas. He discovers a land shrouded in Gothic myths, forgotten cultural mores and distinct subcultures. The same land is also ravaged by generational poverty and the export of manufacturing jobs to developing countries. I’ve driven through the same small towns where an abandoned Walmart has been replaced by a larger Walmart, which is in the process of closing. The question that resonates through this book is, “Why does America export millions of aid dollars to Africa and India but does nothing for its poorest residents?” A powerful book.
Colby Jenkins
Senior clerk at Charles B. Washington Branch
“Travel as a Political Act,” by Rick Steves. While his persona on TV is that of a pleasantly surprised upper-middle-class American who just happens to get to travel for a living, it turns out Rick Steves has been hiding a politically engaged intellect behind that aw-shucks facade all along. Filled with honest admissions about the frequently ugly relations and histories between various nations, “Travel as a Political Act” is a refreshing encouragement to broaden your perspectives and open yourself to learning from others.
Elizabeth A. Johnson
Omaha Public Library senior manager of operations
“Knitlandia: A Knitter Sees the World,” by Clara Parkes. While not a knitting enthusiast, I was still charmed by this memoir by the writer of the Knitter’s Review, which details her travels around the world relating to knitting and yarn. There are lovely descriptions of towns, landscapes and knitters she meets, as well as interesting tidbits about all things yarn.
Lynn Sullivan
Library specialist at W. Dale Clark Main Library
“A Walk in the Woods: Rediscovering America on the Appalachian Trail,” by Bill Bryson. Bryson and his friend Katz decide to hike the Appalachian Trail. They meet all kinds of legendary characters (Chicken John comes to mind) and learn about their own foibles in a hysterically funny fashion — Katz’s attempt to reach the top bunk, for example. The book is way better than the movie!
