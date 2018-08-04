The Association for Library Service to Children, a division of the American Library Association, recently made a controversial decision to rename the Laura Ingalls Wilder Award to the Children’s Literature Legacy Award.
The award intends to “honor an author or illustrator whose books have made a significant and lasting contribution to children’s literature.” It was created in 1954 and first awarded to its namesake, the American author best known for her “Little House on the Prairie” children’s book series.
A joint statement from ALA President Jim Neal and ALSC President Nina Lindsay read in part, “Wilder’s books are a product of her life experiences and perspective as a settler in America’s 1800s. Her works reflect dated cultural attitudes toward Indigenous people and people of color that contradict modern acceptance, celebration, and understanding of diverse communities.” It continued: “This change should not be viewed as a call for readers to change their personal relationship with or feelings about Wilder’s books.”
Upon first hearing of the award’s name change, I didn’t give it much thought. I read and enjoyed the “Little House” books as a kid, but they didn’t resonate with me in the same way as many people who’ve spoken so passionately against the renaming of the award.
In thinking more about this topic, I can’t help but associate with the hero worship we can have toward people we admire (especially those who’ve shaped our childhood), and the anger that might be provoked when someone points out the cognitive dissonance around our beliefs, as exemplified in people’s reactions to the award’s name change. That Wilder’s work expresses degrading sentiments about Native Americans and people of color is not disputed, yet there still persists a sense that we should not examine her works critically, as Wilder was simply expressing the beliefs of her time.
Author Caroline Fraser advocates for viewing Wilder and her books in the proper light — respecting the stories she had to tell, while seeing her as a whole person. In a recent Washington Post article, “Yes, ‘Little House on the Prairie’ is racially insensitive — but we should still read it,” Fraser points out that the claims of racial insensitivity are not new, noting, “In 1998, an 8-year-old girl on the Upper Sioux Reservation of southwestern Minnesota — only miles from the storied town of Walnut Grove ... came home in tears after listening to her third grade teacher reading the novel, and a character’s repetition of the infamous slur, ‘The only good Indian is a dead Indian.’ ”
A different point of view was represented by Karol Markowicz in a Fox News article titled, “Do We Have to Erase the Name of Laura Ingalls Wilder to ‘Fix’ History? And Who Will Be Next?” Markowicz ruminated, “If we continue to impose our modern-day sensibilities on historical figures, we’ll eventually fail to celebrate any of them. No one will be woke enough; everyone will need to be erased. Laura Ingalls Wilder is just the latest to go.”
It is certainly a slippery slope to judge the past using today’s standards, and begs the question of where to draw the line. Perhaps, whether or not you agree with the decision to rename this award, these conversations can provide an opportunity for us to look at an issue from a different angle, which is ironically one of the reasons we read in the first place. Re-examining formerly held beliefs may land us right back where we started, but then again, it might help us find common ground. I don’t have the answer to this debate, but the thought of that 8-year-old girl resonated with me, making it very much seem like a debate worth having.
