July 4 marks not only the adoption of the Declaration of Independence and the separation of the original 13 colonies from the British Empire (or as my English husband likes to call it, “the original Brexit”), it’s also an important time to reflect on the hard-won freedoms we’ve achieved in our 242-year history.
While it’s easy to argue that we still have a long way to go, I think it’s also important to remember how far we’ve come, and consider what the unalienable rights of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” mean to us today.
In his first annual address to Congress, George Washington stated, “Knowledge is in every country the surest basis of public happiness.” Knowledge, or more specifically access to knowledge, is at the heart and soul of what public libraries strive to protect and provide to everyone every day. Librarians do this with the support of some basic tenets set forth by the American Library Association.
In 1953, the ALA and the American Book Publishers Council (now known as the Association of American Publishers) created the Freedom to Read Statement. Written at the height of the McCarthy era, the document opens with the powerful assertion that, “The freedom to read is essential to our democracy. It is continuously under attack. Private groups and public authorities in various parts of the country are working to remove or limit access to reading materials, to censor content in schools, to label ‘controversial’ views, to distribute lists of ‘objectionable’ books or authors, and to purge libraries.”
The document takes a strong stand against the growing oppressive sentiment of the day, and clearly states, “The power of a democratic system to adapt to change is vastly strengthened by the freedom of its citizens to choose widely from among conflicting opinions offered freely to them. To stifle every nonconformist idea at birth would mark the end of the democratic process.”
The ALA strengthened its support of the freedom to read in 1969 with the establishment of the Freedom to Read Foundation. It was created to support and “defend librarians whose positions are jeopardized because of their resistance to abridgments of the First Amendment; and to set legal precedent for the freedom to read on behalf of all the people.” This noble mission has guided the work of the Foundation over the past decades, and their support of librarians, booksellers, publishers, and local citizens groups has set precedents that have reinforced the First Amendment, and continued to support reading as a right in our democracy.
Public libraries work hard every day to continue that fight. Librarians work to develop balanced collections that represent different opinions and points of view, allowing people to read widely and learn from all sides of an issue. Librarians do not let their own opinions or personal biases affect decisions made about collections, and the right of everyone to have free and open access to them. Most importantly, librarians are here for the communities we serve — everyone is welcome no matter their ethnicity, race, age, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, mental or physical abilities, religion, economic status, political affiliation, or any other distinguishing characteristic that could divide people. We continue to believe, just as those librarians and publishers did in 1953 that, “What people read is deeply important; that ideas can be dangerous; but that the suppression of ideas is fatal to a democratic society. Freedom itself is a dangerous way of life, but it is ours.”
Exercise your freedom to read by visiting omahalibrary.org or one of 12 Omaha Public Library locations throughout the city.
