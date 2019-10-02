"Diary of a Wimpy Kid" author Jeff Kinney and 2019 Nebraska Golden Sower Award winner Neal Shusterman are holding public appearances in Omaha.

Shusterman will stop by Westside Middle School, 8601 Arbor St., on Thursday followed by a 4 to 5 p.m appearance at The Bookworm, 2501 S. 90th St., for a book signing and a discussion of his latest book, "Scythe."

He will be joined by fellow Golden Sower Award winners Lynn Plourde and Lisa Papp. The award is presented annually based on votes by Nebraska school children.  

Kinney will be the guest of an event and book signing at Westside High School, 8701 Pacific St., on Nov. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets to the signing can be purchased at Eventbrite.com and range from $19.99 to $22.99. 

The appearances are coordinated through a partnership between The Bookworm, an Omaha independent bookstore, and Westside Community Schools.

