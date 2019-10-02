"Diary of a Wimpy Kid" author Jeff Kinney and 2019 Nebraska Golden Sower Award winner Neal Shusterman are holding public appearances in Omaha.
Shusterman will stop by Westside Middle School, 8601 Arbor St., on Thursday followed by a 4 to 5 p.m appearance at The Bookworm, 2501 S. 90th St., for a book signing and a discussion of his latest book, "Scythe."
He will be joined by fellow Golden Sower Award winners Lynn Plourde and Lisa Papp. The award is presented annually based on votes by Nebraska school children.
Kinney will be the guest of an event and book signing at Westside High School, 8701 Pacific St., on Nov. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets to the signing can be purchased at Eventbrite.com and range from $19.99 to $22.99.
The appearances are coordinated through a partnership between The Bookworm, an Omaha independent bookstore, and Westside Community Schools.
1 of 27
In 1895, a new vaudeville house known as the Creighton Theater was cleared for construction. The Creighton Theater became part of the Orpheum Vaudeville Circuit, and eventually the name was shortened to the Orpheum Theater. This photo shows the old Orpheum Theater, before it was torn down in 1925 and replaced by a new facility.
1945: David O. Selznick's "Since You Went Away" was once a first-run attraction at Omaha's Orpheum Theater. During the heyday of movie revival houses, the World War II drama was considered a vintage film.
1967: A World-Herald movie ad for the Orpheum Theater. After opening in 1927, the theater first staged vaudeville performances and later served as a movie house until it was closed for renovation in 1971.
1975: After being purchased by the Knights of Aksarben and donated to the City of Omaha, the Orpheum Theater was reopened as a city performing arts center. First-nighters line the balcony rail, admiring the glittering lobby.
2001: J. Doe statue "Cello Fello" stands in front of the Orpheum Theatre. "Cello Fello" was damaged when run over by a bus in downtown Omaha, and a funeral for the statue was subsequently held at the Omaha Healing Arts Center.
2002: Hoping to make the venue more inviting to audience members and performers, the Orpheum underwent a $10 million renovation that included interior upgrades on seating, storage, and other accommodations. Orpheum lobby renovations included the hanging of old historical photos of the theater through the years.
2002: Students from Omaha area schools flock out of the Orpheum Theater after watching the Omaha Theater Company's production of the Nutcracker. The Omaha Theater Company predicted about 9,000 students were bused in to see to see the show during its run.
2007: Jessica Freeman lays her head on Laman Kye's shoulder as they read a bulletin prior to a concert titled "We Are One: An Evening of Comfort" at the Orpheum Theater. The two, who live in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, were visiting family in Omaha and decided to participate in the concert, designed to promote spiritual healing in the wake of the Von Maur shooting.
2007: Patrons file into the Orpheum Theater in downtown Omaha to watch Broadway's "The Lion King" for the first time. "The Lion King" set Orpheum sales records in both 2007 and 2013, and is returning to Omaha next April.
2008: Jeff Brown, assistant production manager for Omaha Performing Arts, upper right, cleans the main chandelier with his crew at the Orpheum Theater. The 1,500-pound light was lowered from the ceiling, dusted, and cleaned, with each of its bulbs being checked and replaced if needed.
2008: The Phantom, played by Stephen Tewksbury, leads Christine Daae, played by Sara Jean Ford, through the labyrinth and into the lake during the Broadway performance of Phantom of the Opera at the Orpheum Theater.
2014: Mannheim Steamroller performs in concert on December 23. The Omaha-based band is known for their new age and Christmas music, returning almost every year to the Orpheum as part of their Christmas tour.
2017: The Wurlitzer organ was brought out and displayed on stage as part of the Orpheum Theater's 90th anniversary open house. The organ was installed in 1927, when the building first opened as movie theater, and was used to accompany silent films.
A gallery of historical and current photos of the Orpheum Theater and performances that have been staged there over the years.
1 of 27
In 1895, a new vaudeville house known as the Creighton Theater was cleared for construction. The Creighton Theater became part of the Orpheum Vaudeville Circuit, and eventually the name was shortened to the Orpheum Theater. This photo shows the old Orpheum Theater, before it was torn down in 1925 and replaced by a new facility.
OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
1945: David O. Selznick's "Since You Went Away" was once a first-run attraction at Omaha's Orpheum Theater. During the heyday of movie revival houses, the World War II drama was considered a vintage film.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVE PHOTO
1967: A World-Herald movie ad for the Orpheum Theater. After opening in 1927, the theater first staged vaudeville performances and later served as a movie house until it was closed for renovation in 1971.
Before reopening as a performing arts center, the Orpheum held an auction to sell off all the ornaments, furniture, machinery, and other memorabilia it had collected as a movie theater.
PHIL JOHNSON/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
1975: Clarence O. Dail stands beneath the new marquee of the remodeled Orpheum Theater.
OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
1975: After being purchased by the Knights of Aksarben and donated to the City of Omaha, the Orpheum Theater was reopened as a city performing arts center. First-nighters line the balcony rail, admiring the glittering lobby.
SEBI BRECI/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
1981: Al Brown, Orpheum house manager, tests the sound and projector equipment prior to a visit from Jane Fonda, who was attending a screening of “On Golden Pond.”
RICHARD JANDA/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
1994: More than 12,000 students attended the Omaha Symphony's Concerts for Youth program, a series of concerts held at the Orpheum Theater.
BILL BATSON/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
1999: Ballerinas wait for their cue during the first act of an afternoon performance of The Nutcracker at Omaha's Orpheum Theater.
JEFF BEIERMANN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2001: J. Doe statue "Cello Fello" stands in front of the Orpheum Theatre. "Cello Fello" was damaged when run over by a bus in downtown Omaha, and a funeral for the statue was subsequently held at the Omaha Healing Arts Center.
CHRIS CHRISTEN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2002: Hoping to make the venue more inviting to audience members and performers, the Orpheum underwent a $10 million renovation that included interior upgrades on seating, storage, and other accommodations. Orpheum lobby renovations included the hanging of old historical photos of the theater through the years.
BILL BATSON/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2002: Students from Omaha area schools flock out of the Orpheum Theater after watching the Omaha Theater Company's production of the Nutcracker. The Omaha Theater Company predicted about 9,000 students were bused in to see to see the show during its run.
KENT SIEVERS/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2004: The new skywalk between the Orpheum Theater and OPPD parking garage gets its first visitors at a ribbon cutting ceremony.
JEFF BEIERMANN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2007: Jessica Freeman lays her head on Laman Kye's shoulder as they read a bulletin prior to a concert titled "We Are One: An Evening of Comfort" at the Orpheum Theater. The two, who live in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, were visiting family in Omaha and decided to participate in the concert, designed to promote spiritual healing in the wake of the Von Maur shooting.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2007: Patrons file into the Orpheum Theater in downtown Omaha to watch Broadway's "The Lion King" for the first time. "The Lion King" set Orpheum sales records in both 2007 and 2013, and is returning to Omaha next April.
JEFF BEIERMANN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2008: Jeff Brown, assistant production manager for Omaha Performing Arts, upper right, cleans the main chandelier with his crew at the Orpheum Theater. The 1,500-pound light was lowered from the ceiling, dusted, and cleaned, with each of its bulbs being checked and replaced if needed.
JEFF BEIERMANN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2008: With the gilded proscenium looming over the front of the stage, lights are set and focused as the crew for the Phantom of the Opera prepares the Orpheum Theater for the production.
KENT SIEVERS/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2008: The Phantom, played by Stephen Tewksbury, leads Christine Daae, played by Sara Jean Ford, through the labyrinth and into the lake during the Broadway performance of Phantom of the Opera at the Orpheum Theater.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD
2008: Pat McQuinn of Omaha, a fly man with Local 42, pulls the flies during a traveling Broadway performance of The Phantom of the Opera at the Orpheum Theater.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD
2012: The Blue Man Group has the audience put their hands up at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2013: Weird Al Yankovic plays keyboard while performing "You Make Me" at the Orpheum Theater.
CHRIS MACHIAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2014: Mannheim Steamroller performs in concert on December 23. The Omaha-based band is known for their new age and Christmas music, returning almost every year to the Orpheum as part of their Christmas tour.
SARAH HOFFMAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2015: A full dress rehearsal at the Orpheum Theater of "A Flowering Tree," a new production from contemporary composer John Adams.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017: Tour participants check out the box seats in the main hall as Omaha Performing Arts opens the doors of the Orpheum Theater to the community, marking the building's 90th anniversary.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017: The Wurlitzer organ was brought out and displayed on stage as part of the Orpheum Theater's 90th anniversary open house. The organ was installed in 1927, when the building first opened as movie theater, and was used to accompany silent films.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018: Cardinal Copia and a host of Nameless Ghouls performed a concert with Ghost at the Orpheum Theater last November.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019: John Mellencamp, known for heartland hits like "Jack & Diane" and "Small Town," performed for a sold-out audience at the Orpheum Theater this past April.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.