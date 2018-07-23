Blink-182 is headed to Stir Cove.
The pop punk trio will play the Council Bluffs venue on Sept. 25, stopping here for the first time in nearly a decade.
Blink-182 broke through with the song "Dammit" in 1997, and a string of hits followed including four platinum albums, three No. 1 alternative songs ("All the Small Things," "I Miss You," "Bored to Death") and 11 more top 10 hits.
Originally consisting of singer/bassist Mark Hoppus, drummer Travis Barker and singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge, Blink-182 parted ways with DeLonge in 2016.
Matt Skiba of punk stalwarts Alkaline Trio joined the band, and the band released its first non-DeLonge album, "California."
Tickets to see Blink-182 at Stir Cove go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.
Blink-182 last played the area when they stopped at Westfair Amphitheater in 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.