Blink-182 is headed to Stir Cove.

The pop punk trio will play the Council Bluffs venue on Sept. 25, stopping here for the first time in nearly a decade.

Blink-182 broke through with the song "Dammit" in 1997, and a string of hits followed including four platinum albums, three No. 1 alternative songs ("All the Small Things," "I Miss You," "Bored to Death") and 11 more top 10 hits.

Originally consisting of singer/bassist Mark Hoppus, drummer Travis Barker and singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge, Blink-182 parted ways with DeLonge in 2016. 

Matt Skiba of punk stalwarts Alkaline Trio joined the band, and the band released its first non-DeLonge album, "California."

Tickets to see Blink-182 at Stir Cove go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Blink-182 last played the area when they stopped at Westfair Amphitheater in 2009.

