“Rock Twist” is entering its second summer at the Omaha Community Playhouse, but don’t think it’s the same show it was last year.
It still stars Billy McGuigan, a widely known Omaha singer and guitarist. However, it features new songs and a new lighting design, with a revamped playlist that includes a few fan favorites from its initial outing, said Kate Whitecotton, the show’s publicist.
And, she said, it gives pianist and vocalist Tara Vaughan a larger role, with more lead vocal opportunities.
McGuigan conceived of the idea for the show and developed it for the Playhouse. It puts a twist on popular songs in certain genres and subgenres: rock songs have jazz arrangements and jazz songs get rock treatment, for example. The Steve Gomez Band will return as his backup group, though a cello and a violin have been added to the previously brass-heavy ensemble.
“Rock Twist” combines songs and artists that have had a personal impact on McGuigan. The set list includes Frank Sinatra, Harry Connick Jr., The Doors and Chuck Berry, among many others.
In addition to his current show, McGuigan is known in Omaha and across the country for his performances honoring Buddy Holly and The Beatles. He also developed a British Invasion show that he premiered with the Omaha Symphony last October.
The Chicago Sun-Times called it “an iconic and innovative performer.”
This year, McGuigan’s kids will work backstage for “Rock Twist,” Whitecotton said. Fifteen-year-daughter Cartney (named after Paul McCartney) will be the assistant stage manager, taking photos, running the teleprompter and making sure everything runs on schedule. She’ll be a sophomore at Millard South High School in the fall. Son Ciaran, 10, will be his dad’s water and towel technician. A Saddle Brook Elementary school student, he also will be hyping up the crowd at certain points in the show.
￼ Betsie Freeman
