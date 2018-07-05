theimpulsive

Genre: Hard rock

The show: The Impulsive album release with Forever Endeavor, Garst, Mindflight at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Tickets, $8, at etix.com.

About The Impulsive: On Friday, this Omaha rock band releases a new EP, “Lost,” with The Orchard, a Sony record label. On Saturday, they’ll take the stage at The Waiting Room to play those new tunes, including the thundering “Fallen Angels,” which features the five-piece’s signature mix of clean and screamed vocals.

