Icky Blossoms

Genre: Electropop

The show: Beer Nebraska featuring Icky Blossoms, Satchel Grande, Conny Franko, FREAKABOUT, Mesonjixx at 5 p.m. Saturday at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St.

About Icky Blossoms: This Omaha electropop band is one of the most entertaining groups you’re apt to see. They’ll get your butt moving on the dance floor, and they’re just one part of Saturday’s festivities. Beer Nebraska will feature local bands and local brews, and it’s a benefit for Rabble Mill, a youth outreach group that uses skating, music and art.

