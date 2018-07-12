Bazile Mills
Genre: Americana
The show: Bazile Mills with The Ruralists at 5 p.m. Sunday at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Tickets, $7, at etix.com.
About Bazile Mills: Bazile Mills isn’t a person. It’s a band, an eight-piece folk and country and rock (grouped together, easily dubbed Americana) named after a very small Nebraska town, and facts such as those coupled with songs such as “Small Towns and Broken Hearts” tell you a lot about this Omaha band.
￼ KEVIN COFFEY
