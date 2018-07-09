This week, the drive-in’s got asteroids, tornadoes and Patrick Swayze
Falconwood Park will continue its summer series of drive-in movies this week with “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” which will start Thursday night at dusk.
Friday night, Falconwood will screen a double-feature of “Armageddon” and “Men in Black.”
Saturday will be a screening of “Twister,” and Sunday a screening of “Dirty Dancing.”
Get more info or buy tickets at falconwoodpark.com/drive_in
1877 Society will debate DC vs. Marvel
Thursday night, the 1877 Society will host a side event to their annual “Animus” movie screening.
At Aksarben Cinema, a panel will duke it out in a debate that’s been raging on for decades: DC vs. Marvel.
The panel will include Abby Cape, Omaha Public Library; Dave DeMarco, Legend Comics & Coffee; Tracie Mauk, Big Canvas; and Ryan Syrek, The Reader. The evening will be emceed by Matt Tompkins, of “Omaha Live!”
The evening will begin at 5 with a reception featuring cocktails and appetizers. That will be followed by a 6 p.m. screening of "Ant-Man and the Wasp." The panel discussion will follow.
Tickets are $25 for 1877 Society members and $35 general. Admission includes appetizers, popcorn and one beverage. To get tickets, go to www.aksarbencinema.com and select “July 12” showtimes.
1877 Society is a group of library enthusiasts and advocates in their 20s, 30s and 40s who support the Omaha Public Library Foundation. The foundation raises money for the Omaha Public Library. Animus proceeds will benefit Omaha Public Library programs and services.
Visit www.1877society.org or call 402-444-4589 for more info.
‘Green on Green’ to premiere at Aksarben
The Nebraska-made film “Green on Green” will have its world premiere next month.
The feature-length film will play at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 at Aksarben Cinema
Produced by Aksarben Creative, the project was filmed entirely in Nebraska and features a Nebraska-based cast and crew. The comedy, written and directed by Tom Knoblauch, follows a creative nonfiction grad student who goes on an ecology research trip that sparks an epiphany worthy of a memoir.
Aksarben Creative is an Omaha-based creative agency. “Green on Green” is the fourth feature film produced by Aksarben Creative.
Tickets to the show will be available for purchase through the Aksarben Cinema box office and online at aksarbencinema.com.
Film will get Nebraska premiere
The film “The Concessionaires Must Die!” will get its Nebraska premiere this month.
Screenings (July 19 at The Ross in Lincoln, July 20 and 21 at The Rivoli in Seward) will feature a Q&A with writer Sam McCoy and director America Young.
Executive-produced by comic book icon Stan Lee, the film tells the story of a group of movie-loving misfits who rally to save their beloved independent theater from an evil corporate movie chain.
Learn more about the movie at cmdthemovie.com.
Film Streams will hold course on the Western
Starting this month, Film Streams will offer two five-week courses, both led by Film Streams’ education director, Diana Martinez.
One of the courses, which deconstructs the stardom of Marilyn Monroe, is already at capacity. But there are still spots for Mapping the Western, which will explore how the Western serves as a universal mode of storytelling. That course will run 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays from July 21 through Aug. 18 at the Dundee Linder Microcinema.
Films discussed will include “My Darling Clementine,” “The Great Silence,” “Yojimbo,” “Western” and “Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts.”
The course is limited to 25 participants. You can register at filmstreams.org/news/the-western.
Film Streams courses launched in 2016 with the mission to provide adults with an introduction to the tools of film analysis. Martinez, who has her doctorate in film and media studies from the University of Oregon, has written for Slate, The Atlantic and Women in Hollywood. She is also the host of the podcast “Hollywood in Color.”
