There’s a new bar in town. And it’s in an old, familiar place.
Skyview Terrace in the Holland Performing Arts Center opened to the public Monday. It’s situated on the center’s top tier and includes space both outside and indoors.
The outdoor area will be open every Monday through Thursday until at least Sept. 27, and perhaps longer depending on the weather. The space goes around three sides of the Holland Center, facing Gene Leahy Mall, the river and the west skyline.
“It will offer the best view of downtown Omaha,” said Joan Squires, president of Omaha Performing Arts, the nonprofit group that manages the Holland. “You can see the Bob Kerrey Bridge, the Missouri River, the (Heartland of America Park) fountain.”
It will be furnished with tables, chairs and stuffed, soft-sided silver vinyl blocks that make up conversation areas. It also will have block lights that frequently change colors.
The center’s west lobby entrance will be open for access to the rooftop lounge on evenings there are no performances.
Squires said she hopes people will drop in for drinks at the Holland after work, even when there’s no show. Skyview Terrace will offer specialty cocktails, beer, wine and small plates.
In addition, a bar has been added to the Holland’s first tier, where drinks have not been available. Capstan Lounge, which overlooks Mammel Courtyard off the center’s lobby, will open an hour before every performance. Lounge seats and tables have been added to empty indoor space and a small outdoor area, both adjoining the lounge.
Omahans Todd and Susan Johnson donated funds for both bars. They also provided funding for the Zinc restaurant and Ovations lounge in the Holland Lobby. Todd Johnson, a member of the Omaha Performing Arts board of directors, is the chairman and CEO of the Capstan Corp., a holding company based in Duluth, Minnesota. The first-tier lounge is named in honor of Johnson’s business.
“It’s our privilege to provide these enhancements so that everyone can enjoy this one-of-a-kind view of downtown Omaha,” Johnson said in a press release.
The public can rent both Skyview Terrace and Capstan Lounge for receptions, small dinners and special occasions such as weddings or anniversary parties.
Workers installed safety railings and new concrete flooring on the outdoor areas as well as landscaping. The Skyview Lounge holds about 100 people outside and about 105 inside, said Danyel Siler, vice president of marketing and communications for Omaha Performing Arts.
Squires said she has always wanted to add to the Holland Center to give patrons a more complete experience and use open space that previously had no purpose.
“This is such a great opportunity to take advantage of the view and space outside, and give patrons a chance to enjoy the facility and hear great performers,” she said. “It’s sophisticated. It’s fun. It’s really going to be an amazing amenity for Omaha.”
