In 1989, Omaha’s Blue Barn Theatre was founded by a group of graduates from the State University of New York at Purchase.
Its mission: “To provoke thought, emotion, action and change through daring and innovative theatre.”
In 2010, graduates of the same program founded a similar theater, the Strangemen Theatre Company, in New York.
To celebrate its 30th anniversary, the Blue Barn is collaborating with the New York theater to produce an award-winning play developed by the Strangemen.
“The Woodsman” will run at the Blue Barn from May 16 to June 16, 2019, and will be produced by the original creative team from the New York theater, said Blue Barn artistic director Susan Clement-Toberer. It’s based on the forgotten writings of L. Frank Baum (author of “The Wizard of Oz) and tells its story with puppets and song.
“I’m super-excited to have those creative artists who wrote and created the story come out here and direct it with the incredible talent we have here,” she said.
The show will be one of five productions in the 2018-19 season, she said. The season’s theme is “America in Pieces,” borrowing the title of the first show produced at the Blue Barn.
The shows, she said, will offer dramatically different visions of life, but “they will be bound by a common thread of empathy, authenticity and shared humanity.”
Fittingly, “Celebrate” will be the season’s subtitle, she added. The lineup includes a Tony Award winner and two winners of Obie Awards, presented to off-Broadway plays, including “The Woodsman.”
The season’s other shows are:
» “Circle Mirror Transformation” by Annie Baker, Sept. 27-Oct. 21. This piece about students whose lives are changed as they learn about each other in a community center acting class won the 2009 Obie for best new play.
» “An Act of God” by David Javerbaum, Nov. 23-Dec. 16. The theater’s annual holiday play features God and his angels, Michael and Gabriel. He’ll answer questions, present 10 new commandments and tell jokes.
» “I and You” by Lauren Gunderson, Jan. 31-Feb. 24, 2019. In this show, two classmates must complete an urgent assignment on Walt Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass” for their English teacher. In the process, they discern that a deeper mystery brought them together. “I and You” won the 2014 Steinberg/American Theater Critics Association New Play Award. Gunderson is familiar to Blue Barn patrons; the theater produced her script “Silent Sky” a couple of seasons ago.
» “Indecent” by Paula Vogel, March 21-April 14, 2019. Inspired by events surrounding the 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s controversial “God of Vengeance,” this won 2017 Tonys for best direction and best lighting design.
In addition, the Blue Barn will present “Walk the Night: Spirits to Enforce” in its annual Halloween “Out of the Blue” special event series. This year’s version, from Oct. 4-31, is an immersive re-imagining of “The Tempest” by William Shakespeare.
The theater also will offer a reading series featuring various shows performed over the past 30 years. Patrons also can expect some pop-up events.
“If you happen to be here for a show, something unusual might happen, so the celebration goes on all season long,” Clement-Toberer said.
With help from fellow staffers and board members, she read scores of plays that ran the gamut of style, content and political vs. nonpolitical themes to come up with the coming season. All deal with dramatically different visions of life in America.
The plays she selected, she said, “are sensationally normal, cheerfully subversive and triumphantly theatrical.”
