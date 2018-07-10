Two Omaha community theaters have until August to move out of their current location.
The building that has housed the Shelterbelt Theatre and SNAP Productions for many years has been sold.
Luper Akough, a Farm Bureau insurance agent, purchased the building near 33rd and California Streets with plans to open his office in the space.
It had been on the market since late last year. Omaha attorney Chuck Kilgore, who owned the building for 30 years, said he sold it to Akough for $245,000.
“We’re kind of on hiatus for now while we regroup and figure out what we want to do,” said Roxanne Wach, the Shelterbelt’s executive director. “It’ll be an irregular season, I’m sure.”
Both theaters’ coming seasons are up in the air while they seek a new home, said board members from each. They learned a couple of years ago that Kilgore was planning to sell the building and retire, and they have been seeking suitable buildings since that time. Shelterbelt moved into the California Street building in 1993 and SNAP followed about nine years later. Each theater is entering its 26th year.
Theater leaders had a couple of plays chosen and were starting to think about staffing them when they learned that the building had been sold, Wach said.
One option will be to find locations for the Shelterbelt’s “Behind the Boards” play-reading series, which doesn’t require the same elements as fully staged productions, Wach said.
Everything is on hold for SNAP as well, said SNAP artistic director Michal Simpson. Without a firm space, he said, “it’s hard for us to nail down royalties and performance dates.”
The theater companies are hoping to find a home that has between 5,000 and 10,000 total square feet, with a large open space. Their wish list includes room for a stage with flexible seating, a rehearsal area, a lobby/bar/gallery space, on-site storage, a set construction shop and dressing rooms.
Leaders from both theaters considered purchasing the California Street building but couldn’t come up with funding.
“I have mixed feelings about it,” Kilgore said of the sale. “I’m sorry they couldn’t buy it.”
Akough said he’s excited to move into the building, which offers more space for his agency, currently on North 103rd Street.
“I want to own the building. I don’t want to pay anybody rent,” he said. “I also love Gifford Park (the neighborhood surrounding the California Street property). It has a lot of potential. … If you drive around the area, you see it.”
(2) comments
Check with the owners of the Benson Theater Building being renovated on Maple street in the Benson Business District.
I'm thinking of a community arts building on 10th & Bancroft Streets that Snap & the Shelterbelt could look into. Kate
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.