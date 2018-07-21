It’s hard to name an issue that’s more divisive — or more complicated — than immigration.
In itself, the influx of people from Mexico, Central America, South America, Africa and elsewhere is a concern to many because of legality, available jobs and the possibility of terrorism.
But immigration discussions also veer into side issues, such as drug addiction, the changing character of small-town America and, ultimately, how we treat each other, especially children.
Local playwright Ellen Struve addresses all of the above in her script for “The Dairy Maid-Right,” now onstage at the Shelterbelt Theatre.
At Thursday night’s show, I found the well-written play to be gripping, provocative, realistic and ultimately hopeful, with natural performances that bring a small town in central Nebraska to vivid life. It has a definite viewpoint, but each facet of the immigration debate gets thoughtful treatment. It even has a little humor to balance the serious topic. And in the end, it’s a call for increased understanding on all sides to repair a system that the play concludes is not working.
Courtney (Morgan Dobersek) and David (Manny Oñate) are recent graduates of Pioneer High School in Newtown, Nebraska (the program says the town is based on real-life locales such as Gibbon, near Kearney). Both have summer jobs at the town diner/drive-in as they await the next thing — for her, college and sorority life at the University of Nebraska at Kearney; for him, uncertainty, even though he was class valedictorian.
When Courtney leaves the diner unlocked at night and gets increasingly jittery, you figure out she’s keeping a secret. You gradually learn that it’s a big deal: In a cornfield, she meets a young girl who speaks only a specific Spanish dialect, and chances are, she’s here illegally.
Courtney, with a heart bigger than her somewhat incurious intellect, tries to help the girl, though she knows that may have a cost. David, his mom, Alma (Leah Cardenas), Courtney’s dad, Matt (Ted Lane), and her friend Robbie, a deputy sheriff (Dennis Stessman), all eventually get involved in one way or another.
Each character in the seamless script has had experiences that shaped their attitudes toward immigrants and echo the current immigration debate.
Matt and Alma both employ immigrants, and Alma has a secret of her own about her journey here. David, born in the U.S., struggles with people who assume he’s not a citizen. He just wants to go to college and distance himself from the whole thing. Robbie’s best friend (who’s also Matt’s son and Courtney’s brother) is a missing drug addict, leaving the lawman bitter and suspicious that all Hispanics are criminals.
The script also has a beautiful and meaningful metaphor about immigration and the sandhill cranes that visit the Newtown region each year.
The cast — with amazing direction from Amy Lane — does a wonderful job making it real. It’s the first lead role for Creighton University students Dobersek and Oñate, though you wouldn’t know it. Some of their dialogue was a little too rapid at the beginning of the show and was hard to understand, but they quickly got more comfortable. The other actors are accomplished as well.
Robyn Helwig’s set has details that really establish the time and place — an employee bulletin board in the diner, a large shelf filled with canned goods you see through a serving window to the kitchen, a picnic table covered with a gingham cloth in front.
Struve wrote “The Dairy Maid-Right” in 2016, and so much has happened in the past year and a half that she has written a sequel, “The Dairy Maid-Wrong,” to be performed in a reading at the theater on Aug. 4.
That will be among the last events at the Shelterbelt’s longtime home on California Street. The building has been sold and they must be out by Aug. 31.
Theater leaders, who have produced scores of brand-new scripts over 25 years, are seeking a new space.
It’s important that they find one. If you see “The Dairy Maid-Right,” you’ll understand why.
