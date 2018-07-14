“Hairspray” is a fairly ambitious musical for a humble community theater.
It requires a highly diverse cast with above-average song-and-dance skills. You need to find the right guy to play a demanding role as a mom, and the right female (with a certain body type) to play the lead character.
It calls for more than just a keyboard and a rhythm section for accompaniment, with musicians who are comfortable with a variety of genres, including rock and gospel.
For some places, that may seem impossible. The Papillion-La Vista Community Theatre, however, pulls it off in its annual production, which opened Friday at SumTur Amphitheater.
Director Jim McKain assembled performers from all corners of the metro area — and even Lincoln — to create an energetic and racially integrated cast. Music director and conductor Peter Klemp gathered up talented people who play string, reed and brass instruments, guitar and bass, keyboards and percussion for a mini orchestra with a big sound.
The result: an abundance of harmony, not only in the music but in the obvious way the cast has gelled and bonded.
That’s cool, because the theme of this extremely entertaining production is about being in tune with each other, no matter who you are. Acceptance and tolerance are the message, and it’s delivered with an entertaining nudge, not a heavy-handed shove.
Tracy Turnblad (Jessie Kellerman) dreams of becoming a featured dancer on “The Corny Collins Show,” but her size is a problem. With her nerdy best friend, Penny Pingleton (Molly Davis), Tracy goes to auditions but is cut down by nasty and conniving producer Velma von Tussle (Julie Enersen) and her daughter Amber (Megan Morrissey.)
Then, serving a detention at high school, Tracy learns some new dance moves from fellow detainee Seaweed (Joseph Wright), an African-American schoolmate.
After that, she gets a spot on the show, becomes a local sensation and captures the attention of crooning classmate Link Larkin (Ryan Savage).
The show features a monthly “Negro Day” instead of full integration. That offends Tracy’s pure heart and sense of justice, so she launches a diversity campaign that soon includes her parents, goofy dad Wilbur (Kevin Olsen) and semi-agoraphobic mom Edna, who’s traditionally played by a man (Erik Quam).
Kellerman gives Tracy an endearing innocence and spunk. She exudes joy when she dances, as do all the members of the fast-moving ensemble. Her lovely voice isn’t the strongest in the cast, and sometimes her words were hard to discern, but her enthusiasm for life is contagious.
This show features lots of terrific performances: Quam as a rough-edged, vulnerable Edna; Jay Srygley as an animated Corny Collins; Wright, a Burke High senior, as Seaweed; Morrissey and Enersen as the narcissistic, bullying and racist mother-daughter duo; Davis as Penny, with a perpetual stuffy nose; Savage as the teen idol.
And Almeda Giles, who plays “Negro Day” host and record store owner Motormouth Mabel. She sang a gospel-tinged song, “I Know Where I’ve Been,” at the show’s climax that choked me up a little.
Thursday’s preview show had its share of faults. The sound system was hit-and-miss in a lot of cases. Savage’s mic didn’t work much of the time, which was really distracting on his signature song, “It Takes Two.” Missed cues and a couple of slow scene changes also were a problem.
Those things can (and probably will) be corrected. It’s more important that the heart and soul of this show comes through loud and clear.
Of course, it’s outside in July, so it’s a little uncomfortable until the sun goes down. But if the always-moving cast can sweat to create such a delightful experience, you can endure a little heat to see it. And you really should.
