More than 60 artists will come together for RAW, a pop-up gallery coming Thursday to Sokol Auditorium.
Boudoir photography. Jewelry. Makeup. A fashion show. Music.
It's all happening. All at once. More or less.
Vendors sell all night. Models and bands take the stage throughout the event. The runway show closes it all out.
It's a whirlwind of art.
Themed "Connect," this session of the pop-up kicks off at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sokol, 2234 S. 13th St. More information can be found on the group's Facebook page.
