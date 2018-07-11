A former Omaha Symphony vice president and staff conductor is returning here to become the symphony’s president and CEO.
Jennifer Boomgaarden, now executive director of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, will replace James M. Johnson, who left in April for a job as CEO of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.
She won an award for exceptional accomplishment in orchestra management from the League of American Orchestras in 2015, and she has received a number of other music industry awards.
“Jennifer immediately stood out to our search committee as a candidate with a creative, enterprising mind, a positive and collaborative approach to addressing challenges and opportunities and an engaging personality that energizes those around her,” said D. David Slosburg, symphony board chairman.
In her previous tenure with the orchestra, she managed arts education and community engagement programs. She has a bachelor’s degree in trumpet performance from Luther College in Iowa and a master’s degree in instrumental conducting from Northern Arizona University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.