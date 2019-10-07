benn five

Benn Sieff plays Dr. Frank-N-Furter in “The Rocky Horror Show” at the Omaha Community Playhouse. He’s fully embracing the character: He recently got a permanent tattoo matching the one Frank had in the movie.

If you've ever seen "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" at a midnight screening, you know patrons throw things at the screen.

The same goes in the Omaha Community Playhouse's "The Rocky Horror Show," where audiences participate in the fun with props at certain points in the performance. The Playhouse even provides a bag of goodies to make it easy to play along. 

To ensure the safety of actors, Playhouse officials have removed squirt guns and playing cards from prop bags for "The Rocky Horror Show."

They're also not allowing patrons to bring in those items, which made the floors slick and dangerous.

Signs banning the guns and cards have been posted at the entrance to the Howard Drew Theatre, and the Narrator will announce the ban at the beginning of each performance, said Playhouse public relations director Allyson Wagner. 

The play runs through Nov. 10 at the Playhouse.

[More: Read about Benn Sieff, who plays Dr. Frank-N-Furter in "The Rocky Horror Show."

