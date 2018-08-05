You could call it a marquee event.
The Rose Theater is putting the finishing touches on its new digital marquee, replacing the old-style board that has greeted playgoers for many years. In addition, workers late last week were installing a new LED sign to replace the neon Rose logo on the iconic Omaha building’s corner, and laying new bricks on a sidewalk that honors donors.
The improvements, along with indoor updates, are part of a nearly $1 million project at the theater, said Managing Director Julie Walker.
Outdoor changes were prompted partly because the current marquee and logo were getting difficult to manage.
“The neon sign was giving us lots of maintenance issues,” Walker said, and workers still had to change the marquee manually, letter by letter, when new shows were coming or other messages changed.
“The facilities staff loves the new digital board,” she said.
Theater leaders also wanted to make the facade more attractive and save energy.
In addition to the new logo, 504 LED bulbs now line the marquee, giving off an amber glow. Walker said she was surprised at how much light they emit.
“And they’re so much better for the environment,” said Kori Radloff, the theater’s marketing and public relations director.
Radloff designs the majority of the logos for each show at the Rose, and now she’ll be able to create digital pictures to enhance the marquee. Because everything is in the cloud, she can change the marquee by computer from any location.
“It will do some really fun things,” like a countdown to the season or a minute-by-minute countdown to curtain time as patrons enter the theater, she said. It also has the capability for live streaming.
Indoors, workers have renovated the black-box Hitchcock Theater on the fourth floor (often used for preschool plays and classes), putting empty space to use and installing a new floor and new seats. They added a restroom on that floor so that families no longer have to take kids down to the mezzanine.
They also upgraded the light system with moving lights that allow technicians to bathe the stage with different colors just by turning a wheel. And they’re purchasing new microphones to improve sound on the main stage.
Later this month, artist Craig Lee will begin work on a mural that will extend from the lobby to the fourth floor.
“It will look like trees and clouds and birds to set the stage for kids to change their world from where they came from to the show,” Walker said.
Funding for the improvements came from the Sherwood, Peter Kiewit and Lozier Foundations and other private foundations.
Walker and Radloff think Omahans will notice the difference.
“It’s a great new look on the corner,” Walker said.
But not so new that it entirely changes the landscape, Radloff added.
“They’ve done a great job at advancing technology without completely overhauling it,” she said. “It’s still very classic. It’s still the historic Rose.”
