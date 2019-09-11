Hamilton

A crowd gathers round the Orpheum Theater for the opening night of the musical "Hamilton."

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Forty tickets for each “Hamilton” performance will be available for $10 through a digital lottery.

The lottery for each performance will begin at 11 a.m. two days before the show and end at 9 a.m. one day before the show. The lottery for Friday, for example, begins at 11 on Wednesday and ends at 9 on Thursday morning.   

You can use the official app for “Hamilton” that’s available at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. You can also register at hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.

Winners and losers will be notified by email or text at about 11 a.m. the day before the performance. Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets. Only one entry per person. 

Photos: Buying tickets for the musical 'Hamilton'

Crowds of people await the chance to buy tickets for the musical "Hamilton" at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha, Nebraska on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

1 of 10

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription