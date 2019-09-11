Forty tickets for each “Hamilton” performance will be available for $10 through a digital lottery.
The lottery for each performance will begin at 11 a.m. two days before the show and end at 9 a.m. one day before the show. The lottery for Friday, for example, begins at 11 on Wednesday and ends at 9 on Thursday morning.
A large crowd waits outside the Holland Performing Arts Center on Wednesday for a chance to buy tickets to the musical “Hamilton.” The crowd was sorted and given numbered wristbands, and people were admitted to the Holland box office in groups based on those numbers. Various activities and amenities kept patrons occupied while they were waiting outside, including a trivia contest in which people won “Hamilton” swag like water bottles, mugs or apparel. Thousands of people also went online to buy tickets, though it’s difficult to tell exactly how many.
Mike Shreves of Omaha, who arrived at 4:41 a.m., was the first person in line for the chance to buy “Hamilton” tickets, which went on sale at 10 a.m. Shreves plans to attend the musical with his 13-year-old granddaughter, Maddison Mellon.
Mike Shreves of Omaha, right, arrived at 4:41 a.m. and was the first person in line for the chance to buy tickets for the musical "Hamilton" at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Shreves plans to attend the musical with his 13-year-old granddaughter, Maddison Mellon.
Crowds of people await the chance to buy tickets for the musical "Hamilton" at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha, Nebraska on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Richard Adams of Omaha purchases four tickets for the musical "Hamilton" from patron service representative Maitland Thompson at the Holland Performing Arts Center on Wednesday.
People stand at the box office to buy tickets for the musical “Hamilton” at the Holland Performing Arts Center on Wednesday.
Elizabeth Walts of Bellevue checks out the virtual waiting room for "Hamilton" ticket purchase while waiting in line at the Holland Performing Arts Center on Wednesday.
People stand at the box office to buy tickets for "Hamilton" at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha on Wednesday.
Richard Adams of Omaha purchases four tickets for the musical "Hamilton" from Maitland Thompson at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha on Wednesday.
Holly Herman of Omaha, who arrived at 5:16 a.m., purchases tickets for the musical "Hamilton" at the Holland Performing Arts Center on Wednesday.
A large crowd waits in line for a chance to buy tickets for the musical "Hamilton" at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha on Wednesday.
The lottery is real and awesome. I entered Sunday and didn't get picked, then entered Monday and got the text and email - I am going to tonight's performance with my mom and paid $10 a ticket. Even if tickets were readily available, my budget could never have afforded the cheapest tickets which were $72 and all sold out by the time my queue in line was reached. Enter, you just never know if you will get the Lucky Ticket!
