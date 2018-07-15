“She Kills Monsters,” 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Use the west stage door entrance and stop at check-in table. A variety of roles are available. Bring contact information, personal schedules, a list of rehearsal conflicts and a photo for the audition form. Auditions will be readings from the script. The show runs from Oct. 12 to Nov. 4. Rehearsals begin Sept. 2. Beth Thompson is director. Information: bcarodine@omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-4890, ext. 164.
Notices are printed in the Sunday paper for two weeks leading up to auditions. Email elizabeth.freeman@owh.com at least two weeks before you want to see your notice in print.
