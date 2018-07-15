Theater curtain teaser (copy)
Buy Now
LAURA KING-HOMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

“She Kills Monsters,” 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Use the west stage door entrance and stop at check-in table. A variety of roles are available. Bring contact information, personal schedules, a list of rehearsal conflicts and a photo for the audition form. Auditions will be readings from the script. The show runs from Oct. 12 to Nov. 4. Rehearsals begin Sept. 2. Beth Thompson is director. Information: bcarodine@omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-4890, ext. 164.

Notices are printed in the Sunday paper for two weeks leading up to auditions. Email elizabeth.freeman@owh.com at least two weeks before you want to see your notice in print.

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription