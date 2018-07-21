“Hilda’s Yard,” 7 p.m. July 30 and 31, Lofte Community Theatre, Manley, Nebraska. Auditions are readings from the script. Bring a list of potential conflicts during the rehearsal period. The show runs Sept. 7-16. Kevin Colbert is director. For a list of available roles, go to lofte.org, clicked on “Get Involved,” and select “Auditions.” Information: email loftedirector@lofte.com, call 402-234-2553 or visit lofte.org
“A Christmas Carol,” 11 a.m. Aug. 4, Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Enter through the west stage door. Auditions are for youths ages 7-19 in the national touring production of the show. Contract dates are early November through late December. Auditions include singing, reading from the script and movement. Applicants should bring a résumé, a photo and music to sing 16 bars of a prepared song with an accompanist. Performances will be across the United States. Youths selected for the tour will miss about seven weeks of school and will travel with a tutor and chaperone. Rehearsals will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Omaha and all actors must be available to attend all rehearsals and performances. Information: Kate Whitecotton, 402-553-4890, ext 135.
“Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium — The Musical,” July 31, Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. Auditions are for youth and adult actors. Kids can sign up for an audition time from 4 to 7 p.m. through a link to signupgenius at rosetheater.org. Adults can sign up at the same place for times between 5 and 7 p.m. on Aug. 1. Those who audition must sing at least 16 bars of a contemporary musical theater song. Callbacks are Aug. 1, and a dance audition will be conducted at that time. The show mostly features kids, but a lead character is an adult male. Adult actors are paid. The show runs from Oct. 22-Nov. 11, and rehearsals start on Sept 18. Information and questions: email auditions@rosetheater.org
“Elf the Musical,” Aug. 2, Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. Auditions are for youth and adult actors. Kids can sign up for an audition time from 4 to 7 p.m. through a link to signupgenius at rosetheater.org. Adults can sign up for times between 7 and 8:30 p.m. at the same place. Those who audition must sing at least 16 bars of a contemporary musical theater song and be prepared for a dance audition. Callbacks are at 6 p.m. on Aug 16, with an additional singing audition and readings from the script. Actors who can tap dance or roller blade or both will be asked to demonstrate their skill. Adult actors are paid. Rehearsals and the show run from Oct. 29 to Dec. 23, with four daytime performances. Information and questions: email auditions@rosetheater.org
Notices are printed in the Sunday paper for two weeks leading up to auditions. Email elizabeth.freeman@owh.com at least two weeks before you want to see your notice in print.
