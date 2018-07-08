“Big Fish,” 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Bellevue Little Theatre, 203 West Mission Ave., Bellevue. Parts are available for about 18 adults for speaking roles and supporting chorus, and a boy who is about 12 years old. Be prepared to sing 16 to 32 bars of music with a provided accompanist. Bring printed music. Wear comfortable clothes for a dance audition. Callbacks will be 7 p.m. Tuesday. The show runs from Sept. 14 to 30. Rehearsals are scheduled to begin July 15. D. Laureen Pickle is director. Information: laureen.pickle@cox.net.
Notices are printed in the Sunday paper for two weeks leading up to auditions. Email elizabeth.freeman@owh.com at least two weeks before you want to see your notice in print.
