The Bellevue Little Theatre
Buy Now

The facade of the Bellevue Little Theatre.

 EUGENE CURTIN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE

“Big Fish,” 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Bellevue Little Theatre, 203 West Mission Ave., Bellevue. Parts are available for about 18 adults for speaking roles and supporting chorus, and a boy who is about 12 years old. Be prepared to sing 16 to 32 bars of music with a provided accompanist. Bring printed music. Wear comfortable clothes for a dance audition. Callbacks will be 7 p.m. Tuesday. The show runs from Sept. 14 to 30. Rehearsals are scheduled to begin July 15. D. Laureen Pickle is director. Information: laureen.pickle@cox.net.

Notices are printed in the Sunday paper for two weeks leading up to auditions. Email elizabeth.freeman@owh.com at least two weeks before you want to see your notice in print.

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription