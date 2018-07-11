Think of listening to music on a digital file versus vinyl. The former lets you hear a track and get the basics of melody, tone and pitch, but the latter provides for a much more vivid, intimate listening experience.
The same can be said of photography.
Digital photography can create terrific images, to be sure, but 19th-century processes like cyanotype, platinum-palladium printing, collodion and gelatin silver printing result in richer, warmer and far more evocative images.
That’s abundantly obvious in Isa Marcelli’s work, which the Moving Gallery introduces to Omaha on Thursday in the Old Market’s Garden of the Zodiac. Featuring 50-plus mainly black-and-white portraits, still-lifes, landscapes and nature studies, “Isa Marcelli” highlights the French artist’s ability to create images that seem to glow within their handmade frames.
That’s because the historical processes that Marcelli uses in her dark room are time-consuming and require technical virtuosity. They involve exacting chemical blends and an ability to gauge precisely when an image is finished.
“They give more drama to the images,” Marcelli said. “They make them more intense.”
Blacks are deep and glossy, whites are creamy with a nostalgic sepia tint and images reflect, rather than absorb, light.
Even the few color photographs are vibrantly bright.
For that reason, the photographs seem out of time and have a poetic, mysterious narrative that prompts viewers to fill in the blanks.
A portrait of a young woman with a face bedecked with freckles, for example, makes you reflect on her dreamy, somewhat pensive expression.
“I love the results,” Marcelli said. “The photograph is a real product, not a print. I love the slow process of working with my hands and the feeling that comes out of the photographs.”
Garden of the Zodiac Gallery, 1042 Howard St. “Isa Marcelli.” Opening reception: 7 to 9 p.m. Through Sept. 2. Gallery hours: noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. facebook.com/TheGardenOfTheZodiac or 402-341-1877.
￼ Kim Carpenter
NEW THIS WEEK
Bancroft Street Market, 2702 S. 10th St. “Nature’s Grasp.” Features Emily Arthur, Douglas Bosley, James Chase, Julia Curran, Oscar Gillespie, Dylan Goldberger, Susan Goldman, Jessi Hardesty, John Hancock, Dusty Herbig, John Hitchcock, Nick Knudson, Jun Lee, Steven Munoz, Ryan O’Malley, Blake Sanders and Hannah March Sanders, Joseph Velasquez and Ericka Walker. “Natural Disasters.” Work by Raluca Iancu, Emmy Lingscheit, Ashton Ludden, Jennifer Scheuer, and Jordan Thornton. Public reception for both: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.
Also at Bancroft Street Market: “Public Art Ride Omaha.” A bicycle tour of public art on the Omaha riverfront. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. bancroftstreetmarket.com or 402-651-2327.
Cali Commons, 518 N. 40th St. “July Drink n Draw.” Features two models. 7 p.m. Wednesday. Cost: $8 cash. Ages: 19-plus. 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. calicommons.com or 402-516-2899.
Darger HQ, 1804 Vinton St. “Transcriptions.” Work by Cindy Rehm, who deciphers feminist critical theory, and Sheila Talbitzer, who employs the documentation of patient medical records. Opening reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Through Sept. 1. dargerhq.org or 402-209-5554.
Gallery 72, 1806 Vinton St. “Decay and Adaptation.” Luke Ball, James Ehlers and Mark Raymer express social commentary on contemporary society through prints, drawings, collage and mixed media. Opening reception: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. Through Aug. 4. gallery72.com or 402-496-4797.
Gallery 1516, 1516 Leavenworth St. “Nebraska Landscape and the Big Sky.” Features paintings by Hal Holoun and Jennifer Holman. Opening reception: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday. Through Aug. 26. gallery1516.org or 402-305-1510.
Hot Shops Art Center, 1301 Nicholas St. “CreativeMornings: Intention.” Artist Les Bruning discusses his creative process. 8 to 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Also at Hot Shops: “Perception.” Features Michael Godek, Susan Woodford, Kent Hertz, Kayley Slack and Amelia Koneck. Public reception: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday. hotshopsartcenter.com or 402-342-6452.
Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. “Brilliant.” A royal drag show and dance party celebrating the special exhibition “Treasures of British Art 1400-2000: The Berger Collection.” 7 to 11 p.m. Friday. Ages: 21-plus. Joslyn members: $10; general public: $20. joslyn.org or 402-342-3300.
Metropolitan Community College, Mule Barn Arts Center, 21 West Road. “Shapes and Shadows.” Features prints by Galen A. Brown. Opening reception: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Through Aug. 8. frogmans.net or 402-457-2400.
Project Project, 1818 Vinton St. “Big Plants/Tasty Treats.” Features new works by Mike Bauer and Dustin Bythrow. Public reception: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. Through Aug. 3. facebook.com/weareprojectproject.
Union for Contemporary Art, 2423 N. 24th St. “Summer Creative Drama & Art Making.” Children ages 2 to 6 and their caregivers are invited to participate in messy creative drama and artmaking workshops that explore creatures that might live in the Union’s Abundance Garden. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. u-ca.org or 402-933-3161.
