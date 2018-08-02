Two artists, one goal: “To take you out of this world.”
That’s what Hugo Zamorano and Nadia Shinkunas are aiming for in “Pihs TsoL,” an exhibition with a unique concept opening this weekend at Petshop Gallery.
Zamorano, a visual artist and muralist, is collaborating with multi-dimensional artist Shinkunas to transform the gallery into what they call “deep space.” It’s art meets science fiction in a sort of Comic-Con-style immersive experience.
The title comes from the fictional spacecraft Pihs TsoL, a craft damaged in a battle to save the universe from what the artists are dubbing “Evil Space Tyrants,” whose goal is to assimilate all galactic citizens and eradicate anyone who will not conform. Viewers can tour the wreckage and search for the key to release a forgotten alien prisoner left behind during the rush to evacuate.
The entire gallery — from floor to ceiling — will be transformed into this fantasy world.
Alex Jochim, who is curating the show with Joe Addison, said Petshop is happy to give over the entirety of the space.
“We always give artists that option,” Jochim said. “We like to let artists challenge themselves, try new concepts and go outside their boundaries.”
This means not only pushing the limits of their own work, but also learning to experiment with another artist’s approaches.
Zamorano’s work, for example, has more of a graffiti-type aesthetic.
“Personal experiences, observations of society and the title help create a narrative about the environment as I see it,” he said.
In contrast, Shinkunas creates art that is more linear and painterly.
“I live for the shadows, negative space and details perceived as insignificant, but couldn’t be farther from that,” she said.
Said Jochim: “It’s interesting to see how these two artists play off each other. It will be exciting to see how they create a multi-dimensional experience and play with perspectives.”
Petshop, 2725-2727 N. 62nd St. “Pihs Tsol.” Opening reception 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and viewable by appointment until Sept. 28. facebook.com/bensonpetshop.
NEW THIS WEEK
Artists’ Cooperative Gallery, 405 S. 11th St. “Energy.” Features four artists depicting physical, natural, psychic, spiritual and kinetic energy. Opening reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Through Sept. 2. artistsco-opgallery.com or 402-342-9617.
Art Pop Omaha, 6000 Maple St. “Elijah Clark and Patrick Jones.” Showcases work by the two local artists. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. facebook.com/pg/artpopomaha or 402-213-8927.
Bancroft Street Market, 2702 S. 10th St. “Public Art Ride Omaha.” A bicycle tour of public art in the Omaha riverfront. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Free. bancroftstreetmarket.com.
Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, 724 S. 12th St. “The Perfect Meatball.” Local chef and caterer Jim Caniglia provides a meatball and sauce-making demonstration in conjunction with Italian-American artist Sheila Pepe’s exhibition “Hot Mess Formalism.” 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. bemiscenter.org or 402-341-7130.
The B Side of Benson Theatre, 6058 Maple St. “Maha Poster Design Reveal.” Features music-inspired art and new poster designs for the Maha Music Festival by Mike Bauer, Tracy Haas, Josh Audiss and Christopher Vaughn Couse. A limited number of silkscreen-printed posters will be available for purchase. bensontheatre.org.
Downtown Benson, Military Avenue. “New American Arts Festival 2018.” This event highlights the performance and visual arts of Omaha’s refugee and immigrant communities. Features workshops, live music and dance performances, visual art collaborations in local galleries and a street artist market. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. facebook.com/pg/newamericanartsfestival.
The HideAway, 5701 NW Radial Highway. “Say Cheese and Die.” An examination of the darker and more fantastic elements of life. Features photography by Chelsea Jahn, Antony Licari, Bird and Veronica Schuster. 5 p.m. Friday. facebook.com/pg/hideawayartgallery or 402-880-2163.
Hot Shops Art Center, 1301 Nicholas St. “First Saturday Open Studios.” Features work by Hot Shops Artists. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Also at Hot Shops: “Our Town.” A group show featuring artwork depicting the history of Omaha. Opening reception: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Through August. “Old Dog/Young Pups.” Features work by James Freeman, Joe Addison, Travis Apel, Dan Crane and Reagan D. Pufall. Opening reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Through Aug. 25. hotshopsartcenter.com or 402-342-6452.
Jake’s Cigars & Spirits, 6206 Maple St. “More Letters, More Words.” Features artist Paul Meyer’s lettering, drawings and photography. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. paulmeyerart.com
Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. “The Art of Victorian Tea.” Tea expert Mona Christensen describes the history and etiquette of tea in her presentation, which features finger sandwiches, sweets, scones and chocolate-dipped berries. A viewing of the special exhibition “Treasures of British Art 1400-2000” follows. 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Members: $40; nonmembers: $60.
Also at Joslyn: “Garden Yoga.” The hourlong yoga session, led by instructors from YOGA NOW, takes place in Joslyn’s Peter Kiewit Foundation Sculpture Garden. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Suggested donation: $5. joslyn.org or 402-342-3300.
The Little Gallery Benson, 5901 Maple St. “The Rise of the House of Usher.” Features work by Melvin Usher, an artist who worked in the Old Market during the 1980s. Opening reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Through Aug. 31. polecatcommunications.com or 402-681-1901.
St. John Vianney Parish, 5801 Oak Hills Drive. “Blessing of the Icon of St. John the Evangelist.” Features a mass and blessing of the Icon of St. John the Evangelist on the observance of the Feast Day of St. John Vianney, the parish’s namesake. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. sjvomaha.org or 402-895-0808.
SmithOmni Gallery, 1001 Farnam St. “First Friday.” An opening reception for the new Old Market gallery, which focuses on artists working in bronze. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. smithomni.wpengine.com or 402-557-0655.
Star Deli, 6114 Military Ave. “Conrad Hinz.” Focuses on the artist’s take on humor and pop art. Opening reception: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. Through Aug. 31. omahastardeli.com or 402-880-8481.
￼ Kim Carpenter
