Stop by a deli for your lunch meats or cheese, and the workers behind the counter are sure to smile and ask you how you are. They’re blandly pleasant and polite, quickly filling your order before ending with the obligatory — and perfunctory — “have a nice day.”
Ella Weber knows the drill all too well. The 30-year-old artist, whose solo exhibition, “Sounds Good,” opens this weekend at the Union for Contemporary Art, works in a grocery store deli as what she describes as “the lowest person on the totem pole.”
Weber uses her time on the minimum-wage clock to make witty art — think happy faces made of ham — that’s also biting commentary on the monotonous tempo of the contemporary customer service industry.
“I engage with customers, and there’s a lot of repetitive, boring talk,” she said. “There’s a lot of forced smiling. Secret shoppers come around and give you a low score if you’re not smiling enough.”
That’s what happened to Weber, prompting her to create works like a 30-minute video installation called “Choose to Smile,” which features her smiling over and over.
The artist said she’s tackling the kinds of mandatory interactions we all have in our day-to-day lives, hopefully leading viewers to pose a simple question:
“If you’re forced to smile, is it ever real?”
Union for Contemporary Art, 2423 N. 24th St. “Ella Weber: Sounds Good.” Opening reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Through Aug. 25. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. u-ca.org or 402-933-3161.
￼ Kim Carpenter
NEW THIS WEEK
“Angie Seykora: In Studio,” 1910 Burt St. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Omaha Creative Institute joins its Individual Artist Grant recipient in her studio for an in-depth discussion of her process and the conceptual framework that supports her work. omahacreativeinstitute.org or 402-996-1092.
Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, 724 S. 12th St. “Open House/Open Studios.” Features artist-in-residency studio tours, art talks, an all-ages art activity and the exhibition, “Sheila Pepe: Hot Mess Formalism.” 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. bemiscenter.org or 402-341-7130.
Cali Commons, 518 N. 40th St. “Uncommon July.” Competitive and collaborative painting between the two artists and music by Christopher Couse. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Free. calicommons.com or 402-516-2899.
El Museo Latino, 4701 S. 25 St. “Coco.” A screening of the 2017 Oscar-winning animated film. Wednesday. Lawn seating begins at 7 p.m.; film starts at sundown. Free. elmuseolatino.org or 402-731-1137.
Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. “KBMP Teen Salon.” Features original music, fashion and animations produced by teens in Kent Bellows Mentoring Program. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Free. joslyn.org or 402-342-3300.
Joslyn Castle, 3902 Davenport St. “Joslyn Castle Unlocked.” A behind-the-scenes tour of all floors of the castle, including the basement. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Limited space. Keyholder member: $67.50; nonmember: $75. Reservations: joslyncastle.presencehost.net. joslyncastle.com or 402-595-2199.
Kaneko, 1111 Jones St. “Soundry Workshop.” A weeklong summer institute for anyone interested in exploring modern classical music. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Ages: 18-plus. Members: $100; nonmembers: $125. thekaneko.org or 402-341-3800.
