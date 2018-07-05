When Lloyd Menard started Frogman’s Print Workshops in 1979, he pinged back and forth for why he gave the organization such an unusual name.
“He’s full of tall tales,” said son Jeremy, the organization’s director. “‘Frog’ is a derogatory term for a Frenchman, and his family had French Canadian roots. When he was 15, he also said he weighed 220 pounds and was low to the ground, so he croaked like a frog.”
No matter the true story, today Frogman’s is one of the largest and most intensive workshops in the world. People come from as far away as China and South Korea to learn the intricacies of techniques like intaglio, metal engraving and lithography.
Those techniques — along with a host of many more — will be on display throughout Omaha and also will be discussed in public lectures and gallery talks.
Multiple exhibitions are taking place concurrently throughout UNO’s campus, and Choice Custom Framing and Gallery and the Little Gallery are also showcasing work. Starting in the middle of July, Gallery 72, Bancroft Street Market and Metropolitan Community College will host additional shows.
By the time the final exhibition closes in August, Frogman’s will have put on 15 exhibitions featuring over 140 artists who focus on themes as diverse as “Dante’s Inferno,” mapping and greed.
The breadth of works and the mastery of the medium, Menard said, are a must-see.
“This is some of the best printmaking in the world,” he said. “The pieces are all handmade and hand-pulled. People in greater Omaha just don’t get this kind of opportunity very often.”
University of Nebraska at Omaha, Criss Library, Osborne Family Gallery, 6001 Dodge St. “The Inferno: Retelling Doré.” A celebration of illustrator and engraver Gustave Doré’s Inferno with prints by Tom Christison, Izzy Davis, Yuji Hiratsuka, Joshua Jay Johnson, Brian Jones, Carrie Lingscheit, Chelsea Markuson, Emmett Merrill, Johanna Mueller, Chad Nelson, Jacob Parker, Brennan Ponder, Cody Presley, Adam Rake, Ramiro Rodriguez, Rachel Singel, David Spencer-Pierce, Jackson Taylor and Johanna Winters. Reception: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Through July 14.
University of Nebraska at Omaha, Weber Fine Arts Building, 6505 University Drive South. “Frogman’s Faculty Exhibition.” (Emily Arthur, Mary Brodbeck, Margot Ecke, Tyler Ferreira, Oscar Gillespie, John Hitchcock, Carrie Lingscheit, Delita Martin, Michelle Martin and Christopher Wallace); “Bestiary” (Elizabeth Jean Younce); “Frogman’s 2018 Portfolio”; “Seven Deadly Sins: Greed”; “Communities West III” (Andrew Rice and Sukha Worob); “Selections from the UNO Print Workshop Collection” (Karla Hackenmiller and Jack Damer); “Coordinators’ Exhibition” (Howard Paine and Brandon Sanderson); “Assistants’ Exhibition” (James Allan, Grant Barbour, David Contreras, Connor Furr, Trishelle Jeffery, Emily Legleitner, Ellery Page, Jackson Taylor, Leigh Taylor and Erin Wohletz). Public receptions for all: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Also at UNO’s Weber Fine Arts Building: “Gallery Talk.” Elizabeth Jean Younce discusses the featured work “Bestiary.” 1:30 to 1:50 p.m. Monday.
Choice Custom Framing and Gallery, 5905 Maple St. “Meet in the Middle.” Features work by Meghan O’Connor, who focuses on the self destructive tendencies and struggling induced by the realization of a fight for self-control. Opening reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Through July 29. 402-505-6666.
The Little Gallery & Benson Underground Film Forum, 5901 Maple St. “Personal Geographies.” Diana Behl, Tiberiu Chelcea, Sage Dawson and Mary Jones use mapping conventions to explore the passage of time and the essence of places seen, overlooked or imagined. Opening reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Through July 29. facebook.com/thelittlegalleryandbuff or 402-681-1901.
For a full listing of events, visit frogmans.net.
Artists’ Cooperative Fine Art Gallery, 405 S. 11th St. “Color Excitement.” Features Joan Fetter’s paintings, Agneta Gaines’ weavings and Jenna Johnson’s portraits. Opening reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.
Also at the Cooperative: “Josephine Linhart.” 2D media work by the Joslyn Museum’s Kent Bellows Mentoring Program student. Opening reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Both shows through July 29. artistsco-opgallery.com or 402-342-9617.
The HideAway Gallery, 5701 NW Radial Highway. “Jive Diction.” Features work by Lew Lunbeck, who examines the lives of struggling musicians, artists and street people. Public reception: 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday. facebook.com/pg/hideawayartgallery or 402-880-2163.
Modern Arts Midtown, 3615 Dodge St. “The Jellybean Show.” Features work by Iggy Sumnik with Bob Culver and Jamie Burmeister. Through July 27. modernartsmidtown.com or 402-502-8737.
Petshop, 2725-2727 N. 62nd St. “Artisans and Oddities.” Opening reception: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Features work by Dave Koenig, Josh Audiss, J Barnett and Tobias Caballero. Through Aug. 31. facebook.com/bensonpetshop
Project Project, 1818 Vinton St. “Other Wise Pt 2: How The Arts Grow Imagination.” A lecture by Lonnie Potter on the purpose of the arts and how the arts help increase and strengthen our imaginative powers. Free. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. facebook.com/weareprojectproject.
Sozo Coffeehouse, 1314 Jones St. “Contrasts.” A series of abstract, geometric and expressionist paintings by Ilaamen Pelshaw inspired by Latin American culture and contrasts. Opening reception: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. Through July 29. sozocoffeehouse.com or 402-671-0450.
W. Dale Clark Main Library, Michael Phipps Gallery, 215 S. 15th St. “Scales of Perception.” Features Joe Addison (photography), Jamie Danielle Hardy (installation) and Nadia Shinkunas (paintings and sculpture), who investigate how light and perspective alter what viewers see and feel. Opening reception: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday. Through Sept. 3. omahalibrary.org/browse_program/upcoming-exhibitions or 402-444-4838.
