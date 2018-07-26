Look at one of Betni Kalk’s abstract paintings in the Fred Simon Gallery, and you can’t help but be struck by the vibrant, vivid blues and deeply verdant greens. Take a look at her laser-cut wood wall pieces, and undulating forms patterned after the natural world catch your eye.
They’re all central elements of the artist’s body of work, one predominantly influenced by her childhood in Papua New Guinea, and far-flung travels to the Southwest, Pacific Northwest, Eastern Europe, Amazonian rain forests and Australia as an adult.
“I travel to different landscapes purposefully,” Kalk said. “No matter where I go, I have a preferred visual vocabulary. I love landscapes, and I tend to like places with lots of color.”
She’s also drawn to certain textures.
Whether it’s the way seaweed accumulates in a tidal pool or how patterns have been chiselled into rocks weathered by decades of ocean waves, there’s an iterative sculptural quality inherent in her two-dimensional images.
“I like to play around with a similar set of forms,” she said. “I layer my work and carve into it. It’s the kind of work people want to touch.”
It’s also the kind of work people like to linger around, thanks to the way Kalk translates the great outdoors.
“I like to focus on the little things no one else notices,” she said. “I find that intriguing. As an artist, I’m never not looking.”
Fred Simon Gallery, 1004 Farnam St. “Caught in the Current: Recent Abstractions by Betni Kalk.” Opening reception: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Through Sept. 21. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
NEW THIS WEEK
Bancroft Street Market, 2702 S. 10th St. “Public Art Ride Omaha.” A bicycle tour of public art in the Omaha riverfront. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Free. bancroftstreetmarket.com.
Hugo’s Art Galleries, 2718 Pacific St. “Kaissa Inzunza: Sexual And Sensual Self.” Focuses on the expression and representation of sexuality 7 to 11 p.m. Friday. facebook.com/pg/HugosArtGalleries or 531-210-1367.
Kaneko, 1111 Jones St. “Transforming Medical Education with Virtual Reality.” A lecture on the impact of virtual reality in medicine and exploring the utility of simulation to transform the future of education and research. 6 to 7 p.m. Monday. Free. thekaneko.org or 402-341-3800.
Kent Bellows Art Studio, 3303 Leavenworth St. “Who Dun It? KBMP Young Artist Exhibition Reception.” The multidisciplinary exhibition features individual works from young artists and their mentors. Artwork sales benefit both the artist and Joslyn’s Kent Bellows Mentoring Program. Opening reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Through Aug. 17. joslyn.org or 402-707-3979.
Omaha Creative Institute, 1419 S. 13th St. “Working Artist Wednesdays: Teaching With Artist Know-How.” Topics include managing a classroom, creative problem solving and working with learners of all levels. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. omahacreativeinstitute.org or 402-996-1092.
Sokol Auditorium and Underground, 2234 S. 13th St. “RAW Omaha Presents Connect.” A quarterly showcase featuring 60-plus local artists of all disciplines, including visual and performing art. 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. rawartists.org/omaha or 402-261-0612.
Union for Contemporary Art, 2423 N. 24th St. “Plays Out Loud! // Spunk.” Features three short stories by Zora Neale Hurston adapted for the stage by George C. Wolfe and featuring music by Chic Street Man. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. u-ca.org or 402-933-3161.
￼ Kim Carpenter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.