After taking a summer off, “Always, Patsy Cline” is returning to the Performing Artists Repertory Theatre at the Crossroads Mall.
The show, starring Kellyn Danae Wooten as the troubled country singer, premieres Friday and will run for three weekends. It’s based on a true story: the friendship and correspondence between Cline and her biggest fan, Louise Seger, played this time by local actor Connie Lee.
After Patsy and Louise met at a Houston concert in 1961, the singer kept in touch with the fan through long, hand-written letters. The mail exchange continued until Cline died in a 1963 plane crash. She signed each letter “Love always, Patsy Cline.”
The show, written by Ted Swindley, features Cline hits such as “Crazy,” “Back in Baby’s Arms” and “Walkin’ After Midnight,” as well as country favorites such as “Your Cheatin’ Heart” and rock songs such as “Stupid Cupid.”
Gordon Cantiello is the show’s director, with musical direction by Jennifer Novak Haar. Rob Lohman and other musicians will perform a preshow that begins 45 minutes before the 7 p.m. curtain.
