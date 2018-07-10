So I caught some heat (from close friends even!) about my general apathy toward "Ant-Man and the Wasp."
In my review, I said that the 20th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was fine, but that the tried-and-true formula of the franchise (jokes + jokes + a city gets destroyed = $$$) is starting to wear a little thin.
It's like when a good sitcom enters its sixth season. The show's still OK. All your favorite characters are there, all hitting their well-trodden comedic beats. But maybe, just maybe, the comforts of familiarity have given way to a feeling of fatigue. Maybe the story needs to end.
In any case, this weekend "Ant-Man 2" became the 20th MCU movie in a row to win the No. 1 spot at the box office.
However bored I might feel by all this comic book business, no one cares. I don't even really care.
But someday, 10 or 20 years from now, the box office receipts will finally begin to slip for the superhero movie, and you'll at last know how I feel. (Though we might all be dead by then, quashing my hopes of getting to say, "I told ya so!" Which would be the real tragedy.)
I know many of you think I’m a punk-ass snob for talking trash on comic book movies (and for other reasons). But here’s the thing: While I’m tired of comic book movies coming out every other weekend and while I'm increasingly bored with the genre, I have enjoyed quite a few superhero movies, and I’m sure I’ll enjoy quite a few more yet.
I’ve decided to make everyone even more angry by using my platform to rank all 20 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from worst to best.
Please enjoy disagreeing with me and calling for me to be fired in the Facebook comments.
Note: My favorite comic book movies are non-MCU: “The Dark Knight,” “Batman Begins” and “Logan,” each of which appeal to me for being grounded in a somewhat recognizable reality. That is, it actually looks like real human bodies are punching real human bodies.
I also love the second Raimi “Spider-Man” and, weirdly, the first “Kick-Ass,” and I believe the best movie based on a graphic novel to be Cronenberg’s “A History of Violence.”
The best superhero movie ever made (not based on a single comic but influenced by many) is “The Matrix.”
20. “The Incredible Hulk” (2008)
Back when the MCU was still flailing, trying to figure itself out.
19. “Iron Man 2” (2010)
An overly busy sequel to the bolt-from-the-blue original.
18. “Thor” (2011)
Rewatch a few of these early Marvel movies, and you look me in the eye and you tell me they’re good.
17. “Thor: The Dark World” (2013)
I actually think this movie is better than its reputation, if not much better.
16. “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015)
Just kinda big and unwieldy, losing track of its plot and characters and James Spader robot villain.
15. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018)
14. “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)
Big, funny and strange, the best “Thor” movie by default.
13. “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)
An impressive achievement for the number of plot threads it has to bring together in time for the shocking finale. It’s rewarding if you've seen the previous 18 films. But is it fun?
12. “Doctor Strange” (2016)
Overall, it has the most inventive and dazzling visuals of any Marvel movie.
11. “Black Panther” (2018)
Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger is the best villain the MCU has yet produced.
10. “Ant-Man” (2015)
I actually really dug the first “Ant-Man” for its inventive big-small visuals, along with its relative low-stakes and carefree attitude. The sequel, while fine, just felt considerably more busy and less delightful than the original.
9. “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011)
The undeniably fun, old-timey entry of the MCU. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) for President.
8. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)
Marvel managed to make Spider-Man great again.
7. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017)
Kurt Russell as an estranged father who is also an evil planet is more than enough to earn this movie a spot in the top 10. I also love that Michael Rooker of all actors gets to play a lovable character with an emotionally rewarding arc.
6. “Iron Man” (2008)
In retrospect, probably the most important and influential movie of the last 20 years. It changed the game. Robert Downey Jr.’s snark set the tone for the next 19 MCU movies and the next 100 blockbusters in general.
5. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014)
An inflection point for the MCU.
1. It brought on board the Russo brothers, who have since become one of the driving creative forces of the franchise (second perhaps only to Kevin Feige).
2. It grounded (by Marvel standards) the franchise into something a little more down to Earth, taking its beats from the conspiracy thrillers of the ’70s.
3. It solidified Steve Rogers’/Captain America’s (Chris Evans’) status as the emotional anchor of the MCU.
4. “Marvel’s The Avengers” (2012)
The “Avengers” finale remains the best extended action sequence Marvel has done. So much movie spectacle, especially the movie spectacle of comic book movies, looks like noise. But the “Avengers” finale has a clear, coherent geography to its action. You know where each hero is, what they’re doing, where they are in relation to each other, and, best of all, you see how their efforts, now assembled, will save the day.
3. “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014)
James Gunn has a way of putting a personal imprint on his Marvel products, and the “Guardians” movies have an idiosyncratic tone and texture that most of the MCU lacks.
2. “Iron Man 3” (2013)
Shane Black brings his witty, hardboiled ’90s cop movie sensibilities to the MCU. By the end of the film — after the main villain is revealed to be a sham — “Iron Man 3” basically becomes a “Lethal Weapon” movie, with two wisecracking guys with guns charging into action at the kind of isolated industrial setting where many a good action movie has ended.
1. “Captain America: Civil War” (2016)
There’s never been an MCU movie with a more interesting conflict. The strife between Tony and Steve (Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans), the best and most important actors/characters in the series, feels organic and earned. And somehow the movie never loses sight of its central story, even with so many characters hanging about in this thing.
And that rumble at the airport? One of the most joyous sequences in all of superhero cinema.
The scene is so good it almost makes me understand the universal appeal of superhero movies. Almost.
