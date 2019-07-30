big canvas

A rendering of the Big Canvas comedy club planned for the Blackstone District.

Big Canvas is opening a new comedy club in midtown.

The Omaha comedy troupe has put on improv shows and offered classes since 2014, but now it’s planning to open a nonprofit comedy and community theater in the Blackstone District in the fall.

The club will open inside the Blackstone Commons, an office space at 36th and Farnam Streets.

Big Canvas will include a 1,300-square foot theater space with 70 seats as well as classrooms for workshops. Organizers plan to offer comedy classes including improv, stand-up and sketch comedy.

Construction is underway, and the group is seeking donations via an online fundraiser to help finish the theater.

