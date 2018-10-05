Thirty-three years since it became the No. 1 movie of 1985, “Back to the Future” — one of the most ingenious blockbusters ever built — is headed back to the big screen.
The movie — playing at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. — is the latest special screening hosted by local film historian Bruce Crawford.
As with all of Crawford’s events, the screening will bring a few special guests to town. Bob Gale, who co-wrote “Back to the Future” and its sequels with Robert Zemeckis, will be at the show. As will Harry Waters Jr., who played Marvin Berry, Chuck Berry’s cousin, in the first film. Ahead of the screening, Gale and Waters will talk with the audience about the making of the film. The event will also include meet-and-greet and autograph sessions.
“They will be my 86th and 87th celebrity guests who I’ve had here, which has included everyone from Charlton Heston to the Munchkins,” said Crawford, who has been hosting his Omaha movie events since 1992.
Speaking to the timeless appeal of “Back to the Future,” Crawford said, “It’s a movie that whenever it’s on cable, people will stop and watch it no matter what point it’s at. There’s not too many movies that you can do that with. Most don’t stay with you like that.”
In addition to the movie and the guests, the Nov. 9 event will also include reenactments and a locally owned DeLorean made up to look like pop culture’s most iconic time machine.
Tickets, $24, go on sale Thursday. They can be purchased at the customer service counters of all Omaha-area Hy-Vee stores. Proceeds will benefit the Nebraska Kidney Association.
For more information, call 402-932-7200 or 308-830-2121, or visit www.omahafilmevent.com.
