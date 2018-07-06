Those craving something a little stranger at the theater are in luck. There’s all manner of peculiar movies coming soon to Omaha theaters.
Opening in Omaha July 13: “Sorry to Bother You,” the satirical comedy directed by Boots Riley and starring Lakeith Stanfield as a black telemarketer in Oakland who discovers that using his “white voice” will help him get ahead in business. Tessa Thompson co-stars.
Opening July 20: “Leave No Trace,” the first feature in eight years from “Winter’s Bone” director Debra Granik. The film stars Ben Foster as a man who raises his 13-year-old daughter in an urban park on the outskirts of Portland, Oregon.
Opening July 27: “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot,” a Gus Van Sant-directed biopic starring Joaquin Phoenix as controversial cartoonist John Callahan. Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara and Jack Black co-star.
Opening Aug. 3: “Eighth Grade,” Bo Burnham’s critically lauded comedy about a teenage girl trying to survive her last week of middle school.
Some other good-lookin’ indies coming up this summer: “Madeline’s Madeline,” “The Wife,” “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” “Three Identical Strangers,” “Whitney,” “McQueen,” “Searching” and “BlacKkKlansman.”
Falconwood drive-in will play ‘Goonies’ and more this week
Falconwood Park’s drive-in has a few shows going on over the next couple days.
Saturday will see a double-feature of “The Goonies” and “Big Trouble in Little China.”
And Sunday night, the park will host a showing of “Dazed and Confused.”
Movies start at dusk. Learn more and get tickets at falconwoodpark.com/drive_in.
Coming up at Film Streams
Brian De Palma’s 1974 rock-opera horror comedy “Phantom of the Paradise” will play at 7 p.m. Sunday at Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater. In the film, Omaha-born Paul Williams plays a music producer who steals the tunes of a songwriter (William Finley). The songwriter vows to get revenge(!).
“Phantom of the Paradise” will kick off Film Streams’ Sights on Sounds summer series. The series will also include screenings of “Nico, 1988” (Aug. 12) and “Milford Grave Full Mantis” (Sept. 9). All screenings will play at 7 p.m. at the Ruth Sokolof Theater.
Film Streams has also announced its next batch of midnight movies playing at the Dundee.
The series starts with the special-effects landmark of a horror film “An American Werewolf in London” on July 27.
Other films in the series will include “The Craft” (Aug. 31) and “Dark City” (Sept. 28).
Screenings will start at 11:55 p.m.
For info or tickets, go to filmstreams.org.
Coming up at Alamo
The 1985 cult classic fantasy “Legend” will play at Alamo Drafthouse Omaha at 10 p.m. Saturday. It’s part of Alamo’s ongoing Tom Cruise retrospective, which will continue with a screening of “Tropic Thunder” (7 p.m. Wednesday), “A Few Good Men” (7 p.m. July 18), “Top Gun” (7 p.m. July 25), the new-to-theaters “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” (opening July 26) and “Risky Business” (7 p.m. July 29).
And if you’re not a fan of Tom Cruise, perhaps you’ll be into a screening of the Paul Thomas Anderson documentary “Junun,” which follows composer/Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood as he travels to Rajasthan, where he performs with many Indian musicians.
The screening (at 7:30 p.m. Monday) will include a livestreamed Q&A with Greenwood, performers Shye Ben Tzur and members of The Rajasthan Express.
For tickets, go to drafthouse.com/omaha.
Mandela movie at Film Streams
Film Streams and Nelson Mandela Elementary School have teamed up to host a free screening of the film “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.” The screening, which will play at 7 p.m. July 16 at the Ruth Sokolof Theater, is part of Mandela 100, a series of events hosted by Nelson Mandela Elementary School to celebrate the 100th birthday of its namesake.
The film stars Idris Elba as the South African president and is based on Mandela’s autobiography of the same name.
Free tickets for this one-time screening are limited to two per patron and can be reserved at bit.ly/2tMVjyx or through the Ruth Sokolof Theater or Dundee Theater box offices.
Micah Mertes
