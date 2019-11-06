The brain conjures it. Eyes, hands and soul work in tandem to create it. Here’s to the art, the artist and the collage of galleries throughout our region that curate, showcase and celebrate that incredible gift of creativity.
• Anderson O’Brien Fine Art
• Artists’ Cooperative Gallery
• The Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts
• Cathedral Cultural Center
• Gallery 1516
• Garden of the Zodiac
• Hillmer Art Gallery, College of St. Mary
• Hot Shops Art Center
• Jewish Community Center Art Gallery
• KANEKO
• The Kent Bellows Studio Gallery
• Lied Art Gallery, Creighton University
• Old Market Artists Gallery
• Passageway Gallery
• The Union for Contemporary Art
• University of Nebraska Gallery
