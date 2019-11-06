Sometimes, a crisis affects all of us in ways ranging from small to devastating. In early 2019, such a crisis hit our area — along with much of the Midwest — when rapid snowmelt combined with intense rain pushed the Elkhorn and Platte Rivers out of their banks. Thousands of our neighbors were affected. Many were forced to evacuate at a moment’s notice while others found their subdivisions had suddenly become islands, cut off from their communities.
Those you expect to respond did – local, state and federal agencies; the American Red Cross and Salvation Army – and their swift action deserves our gratitude. But the help didn’t stop there. Far from it.
Dozens of congregations, community groups, nonprofits, families and individuals mobilized to make a difference. They set up shelters and organized drives for clothing, cleaning supplies and food. Private pilots and airboat operators ferried supplies and people in and out of waterlocked communities and neighborhoods.
Local restaurants delivered food by boat. Volunteer cleaning teams showed up on doorsteps to remove mud, muck and mold.
What needed to be done got done. Day after day, week after week. Month after month.
Because in times of crisis – from the intensely personal to the extremely pervasive – we do the opposite of coast. We crush it.
Garry Clark, executive director for the Greater Fremont Development Council, calls the disaster response and recovery “emblematic” of living in the Heartland.
“Nebraska has some of the nicest folks you’ll ever meet,” he says. “Wherever you go, you’ll find people passionate about the greater good of their city.”
