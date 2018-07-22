Dana Wickwire hesitated before digging through the clothing rack to pull out her favorite piece for sale, which she held up with pride.
It was a colorful, striped 1950s party dress she had scored while hunting through thrift stores states away.
“I scour thrift stores — I’ll go anywhere,” Wickwire said. “I got that (dress) in Kansas City.”
Wickwire, who considers her obsession with vintage clothing a hobby, chatted with customers about the collection of band T-shirts, assorted clothing items and accessories spread out on a table in front of her.
The thrift store junkie was one of about a dozen vendors whose items were on display at the Punk Rock Flea Market on Sunday afternoon at the Waiting Room Lounge, a live music bar at 6212 Maple St.
People strolled from table to table in the dark room sifting through printed T-shirts, handmade jewelry, drawings, photographs and other unique artwork while punk rock pulsed through speakers.
The event “celebrates the punk ethos with individuals and small businesses with focuses on DIY ethics, sustainability, and unique craft work,” according to the event’s webpage. Punk rock, which dates to the 1970s, is a loud, rebellious form of rock music in which musicians themselves often produced their own recordings.
Wyatt Jones, who runs a zero-waste Etsy business for her artwork, embodies many of the do-it-yourself qualities. The young artist makes hand-bound journals and sketchbooks using old book covers she finds in antique or thrift stores.
“It’s really rewarding at the end,” Jones said of her work, which was first inspired by an art class project several years ago.
Across the room, Toni Smalley sat behind her table surrounded by products of her own creation. Assorted pottery items and ceramic bowls, some with skulls and skeletons, decorated the tabletop. Handmade and hand-decorated clothing items, such as a metal-spiked black vest, hung on the wall.
Smalley’s friend CJ Guerrero said the flea market is different from others because it helps support local artists who can gain exposure in the community through the event.
“This one seems to be more handmade, handcrafted stuff,” Guerrero said. “Most regular flea markets I’ve been to it’s just people clearing out their basements.”
Wickwire, who hopes to build up her side gig into a business, said the event “helps the little man.”
“Buying stuff from me helps me feed my passion,” Wickwire said. “It feeds everybody’s passion.”
