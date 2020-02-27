1. Zac Brown Band
The Zac Brown Band is hitting the road again in 2020 and is headed to Nebraska. You’ll hear “Chicken Fried” and “Toes” and “Someone I Used to Know” when the band comes to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Saturday. Its set list includes a bunch of new songs, a bunch of old songs and a whole lot of covers. Recent songs they’ve covered include “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Bulls on Parade,” “Use Somebody,” and “Take It to the Limit.” Amos Lee and Poo Bear will open the show. Tickets via Ticketmaster.
2. Brett Young
“Sleep Without You” and “In Case You Didn’t Know” country singer Brett Young will play the Orpheum Theater on Thursday. Tickets via Ticket Omaha.
3. Dweezil Zappa
Rock guitarist (and son of Frank) Dweezil Zappa will play The Waiting Room Lounge on Sunday. Tickets via etix.com.
4. Flor
Indie rock quartet Flor makes singsong, dreamy indie pop that’ll get stuck in your head, and they’re headed to Slowdown on Wednesday. Tickets, $15 to $18, at theslowdown.com.
5. Pup
Punk rock band Pup goes fast and hard. Just listen to “DVR” and try not to start jumping around. See them at The Waiting Room on Wednesday. Tickets at etix.com.
COMING UP
On the slate for next week:
“HandClap” and “The Walker” soul-rock band Fitz and the Tantrums is coming to Lincoln’s Bourbon Theatre on March 6. Tickets via ticketweb.com.
Jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington will play Slowdown on March 6. Tickets at theslowdown.com.
A few weeks ago, garage rockers Black Lips released “Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart,” an album that NME said “is bustling with new ideas and golden old ones” and that the band “stayed true to their original rabble-rousing vision.” Sounds excellent. You can hear the Atlanta band play the new stuff on March 7 at Slowdown. Tickets at theslowdown.com.
Blues rocker ZZ Ward is coming to The Waiting Room Lounge on March 9. Tickets, $28, at etix.com.
They’re not really big. But Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, officially a three-piece, will play its brand of country blues at The Waiting Room Lounge on March 10. Tickets at etix.com.
He has top-10 singles. He has a No. 1 album. And he’s coming to Nebraska. North Carolina rapper DaBaby, known for songs such as “Suge” and “Baby,” will play Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 11. Tickets via Ticketmaster.
JUST ANNOUNCED
Going on sale this week:
“Hot Girl Bummer,” “Do Re Mi” and “IDFC” rapper-singer Blackbear will play Baxter Arena on April 2. “You & Me” singer Marc E. Bassy will open the show. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
“Two Weeks.” “What If I Was Nothing.” A cover of Garth Brooks’ “The Thunder Rolls.” These are some of the most popular songs from metal band All That Remains. Hear them all when they come to Slowdown on April 15. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday at theslowdown.com.
L.A. rock band The Buttertones is headed to Slowdown on April 27. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday at theslowdown.com.
Punk rock band Against Me! and metal band Baroness are teaming up for a co-headlining jaunt this summer, and they’re headed to Slowdown on May 7. Tickets go on sale Friday at theslowdown.com.
Get your earplugs. Limber up. This is going to be one wild and loud night at Stir Cove when punk bands Rancid and Dropkick Murphys team up for their “Boston to Berkeley” tour, the second time they’ve teamed up for a co-headlining tour. They’ll be in Council Bluffs on May 15. Tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster.
Bright, pulsing melodies are the name of the game for Minneapolis indie rock band Night Moves, and you can see them at The Waiting Room Lounge on May 22. Tickets go on sale Friday at etix.com.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise has a great band name. They also have infectious songs like “Devil Like Me” and “Cocaine Jesus.” See them live at The Waiting Room Outdoors, an outdoor stage where Military Avenue meets Maple Street, on July 11. Tickets go on sale Friday at etix.com.
Joe Rogan has a very popular podcast. He also does stand-up comedy. See him say funny stuff when he comes to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Sept. 11. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.
They Might Be Giants is celebrating the 30th anniversary of “Flood,” its breakout album that includes “Istanbul (Not Constantinople),” “Birdhouse in Your Soul” and “Sapphire Bullets of Pure Love.” (You may not know that last song, but it has a killer title.) They’ll play the whole album on Oct. 18 when they come to the Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln. Tickets go on sale Friday at ticketweb.com.
SOLD OUT
Guster’s concert March 6 at Scottish Rite Hall.
Yungblud’s concert May 1 at Slowdown.
CANCELED
Andy Frasco & the U.N.’s concert Sunday at Slowdown.
