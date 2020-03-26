20200327_new_wwe

WWE's next scheduled event in Omaha has been postponed to September.

The WWE has postponed its Omaha date.

Originally scheduled for April 24 at CHI Health Center Omaha, the pro wrestling event has been pushed to Sept. 7. Due to the schedule change, the event's programming will also switch from Friday Night SmackDown to Monday Night Raw.

Tickets to the original date will be honored at the rescheduled event. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

