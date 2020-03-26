The WWE has postponed its Omaha date.
Originally scheduled for April 24 at CHI Health Center Omaha, the pro wrestling event has been pushed to Sept. 7. Due to the schedule change, the event's programming will also switch from Friday Night SmackDown to Monday Night Raw.
Tickets to the original date will be honored at the rescheduled event. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.