If you're doing the social distancing shuffle every day, you may scrape the bottom of the streaming barrel when looking for something to watch online.

So if your eyes are fatigued from scrolling through all the entertainment arsenal that services such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime contain, we are here to help.

World-Herald staff compiled some of our favorite escapes the streaming world has to offer.

"Love"

Suggested by Sam McKewon, sportswriter, @swmckewonOWH

Streaming on Netflix

This three-season rom-com has some sharp-but-lovable edges, especially in Gillian Jacobs’ portrayal of whip-smart, jaded Mickey, who realizes her addiction to love drags her from one crappy relationship to the next. Trouble is, nerdy nice-guy writer Gus (Paul Rust) might just be the one. The show doesn’t let anybody off the hook, and you’ll never think of Wichita quite the same.

"Nailed It"

Suggested by Ashlee Coffey, Momaha editor, @AshleeCoffeyOWH

Streaming on Netflix

Three contestants take on two different baking challenges where they try to re-create elaborately designed food for a chance to win $10,000. It's just good, funny and simple TV. Plus some of the end results are truly horrifying and just might haunt your dreams. The hosts — Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres — are witty and also give some valuable baking tips for when you inevitably head to the kitchen to prove to yourself you can do better than any of the contestants.

"Bunheads"

Suggested by Chris Machian, photojournalist, @chrismachian

Streaming on Hulu

This comedy-drama is about a Las Vegas showgirl who ends up in a small town in California to help at a ballet academy. For someone who listed "Full Metal Jacket" as among his favorite movies growing up, this isn't a normal recommendation, but hear me out. This is a project form Amy Sherman-Palladino, who is known for "Gilmore Girls" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and this show has all the fast-paced wit of those shows. Originally made for ABC Family, "Bunheads" is something you can watch with the whole family, but more importantly, with Sherman-Palladino at the helm, you can be sure it will be entertaining for everyone, too.

"You"

Suggested by Sam McKewon, sports writer, @swmckewonOWH

Streaming on Netflix

Both seasons of this show are on Netflix, but the first season was produced by Lifetime while the second was made by Netflix it self. Guess what? Lifetime did it better, skewering the New York publishing world and hipster culture with one bad, bad bookstore dude named Joe (Penn Badgley) who keeps getting away with, well, murder - and then some. Badgley’s perfect in the lead role, but season one is stolen by Shay Mitchell as scheming socialite Peach Salinger, who’s every bit Joe’s equal for the attention of the girl they both love.

"About Time"

Suggested by Chris Heady, sports writer, @heady_chris

Streaming on Netflix

The rom-com has all but gone away, but this one from 2013 lives and thrives. "About Time" is the story of one family secret — time travel — that Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) uses to court Mary (Rachel McAdams). But that family secret, it turns out, has limits, and Tim must make some difficult choices. This might be the most wholesome movie of the 2010s, with an earnest, warm message that'll make everything feel OK for a little while.

"I Am Not Okay With This"

Suggested by Z Long, photo & video editor, @ZLong_Omaha

Streaming on Netflix

This adaptation of a Charles Forsman comic book checks all the boxes on my emo appreciation scale. Think a teenage version of "Fleabag" with growing super powers. Sydney Novak (Sophia Lillis) dryly narrates her journal passages as her seemingly normal teenage existence grows in to something mystical and uncontrollable. Also, you'll hear the lovely tunes of Bloodwitch. Just watch and it will make sense.

"Devs"

Suggested by Cory Gilinsky, Go magazine editor, @CoryGilinsky

Streaming on Hulu

Alex Garland has created two of the better sci-fi movies in recent years — “Ex Machina” and “Annihilation” — and his first foray into TV is just as good. “Devs” follows a computer engineer investigating the disappearance of her boyfriend, and deals with heady themes like free will and the multiverse theory.

"One Day at a Time"

Suggested by Kate Smith, copy editor, @kate_smith2_

Streaming on Netflix

This series — with enough episodes to binge — follows the life of a Cuban family living in LA: a Cuban grandma, a single mother, two teenage kids and the landlord, who decides he's going to join the family. It's an upbeat show with lots of music and dancing to get you off your feet. Their one-liners will keep you laughing, and the somber moments will make you cry. And each time a new episode starts, the screen reminds you to take it "One Day at a Time."

"Moonstruck"

Suggested by Erin Duffy, reporter, @eduff88

Sreaming on Amazon Prime

I had never seen this Oscar-winning romantic comedy starring a luminous Cher and hairy, baby-faced Nicolas Cage until a few months ago, and it is a treat. It's full of loud, warm characters and superstition concerning curses and full moons that make people go a little crazy and fall in love. It will make you long for red-sauce Italian food and look forward to dining out again at your favorite cozy neighborhood joint.

"Ozark"

Suggested by Evan Bland, sports writer, @EvanBlandOWH

Streaming on Netflix

If you like comedians in serious roles and anti-hero dramas, this series based in touristy Missouri has it all. (Namely Jason Bateman in the lead role.) Now in its third season, "Ozark" isn’t family-friendly and won’t make you feel better about human nature. But the acting is superb, the storylines are compelling and the visuals complement the tone throughout.

"Little Fires Everywhere"

Suggested by Betsie Freeman, food reporter, @betsiefreeman

Streaming on Hulu

The performances in this adaptation of a popular novel by Celeste Ng are great. Reese Witherspoon is an uptight and rigid mom of four who hires Kerry Washington to “manage” her house. Their families become intertwined and relationships eventually blow up over several incidents, especially a high-profile custody case when both women find themselves in the middle. Witherspoon’s character is pretty unlikable, and it’s fun to watch her play against type. Washington also proves she has way more going than we saw on the seamy “Scandal” series. I actually find the TV version of “Fires” way more enjoyable than the book, which is written in a detached style I found off-putting.

"Changing Lanes"

Suggested by Sam McKewon, sports writer, @swmckewonOWH

Streaming on Amazon Prime

This overlooked, 99-minute gem features Ben Affleck and Samuel L. Jackson as two New Yorkers on two different ends of the financial food chain who get in a small car accident. When they have court dates, Affleck’s lawyer makes it on time, and Jackson’s insurance agent doesn’t. Two anger addicts spend their rest of their day trying to ruin each other’s lives.

"Top Chef"

Suggested by Mike Patterson, sports writer, @MPattersonOWH

Streaming on Hulu

It's always fun to see culinary wunderkinds get knocked down a peg or two, and the mere presence of judge Padma Lakshmi is enough to get anyone through these tough stay-at-home nights. It's not a binge watch per se but the show is on its 17th season, so go for it if you've got the stomach.

"Broadchurch"

Suggested by Sam McKewon, sports writer, @swmckewonOWH

Streaming on Netflix

The best and smartest of many British cop dramas features Oscar winner Olivia Colman before she ever played a queen. As good as she is, David Tennant, as her partner, has more the affecting scenes. Excellent writing, postcard photography, even better acting.

"Turner & Hooch"

Suggested by Chris Burbach, reporter, @CHRISBURBACH

Streaming on Amazon Prime

I recently watched this Tom Hanks movie, “Turner & Hooch,“ because I love Tom Hanks and to get my 15-year-old to watch something with me. I disagree with everybody, including Tom Hanks, who thinks that’s a bad film. I think it was a fun, cheese pizza of a flick, although I didn’t remember that Hanks ran around in his underwear so much. Maybe that’s why he cringes when people bring "Turner & Hooch" up in interviews? Since then, my wife and kid have been watching Tom Hanks and Steve Martin movies while I toil on schoolwork at night. Unfair.

"Cast Away"

Suggested by Erin Grace, columnist, @ErinGraceOWH

Streaming on rental services including Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft and others.

This Tom Hanks classic is not part of a streaming package. You'll have to pay the $3.99 fee wherever you enjoy renting movies, but it's worth it. We may feel stranded at home, but at least there's coconuts to eat and hopefully no one is performing a DIY tooth extraction with an ice skate. Plus, shoes. This old movie shows resilience and ingenuity and offers a reminder of how to stave our loneliness: #Wilson.