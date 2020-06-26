From left, Chandler Barnhart, Jon Munson, Robert Raible and Kelly Raible have a drink at Dubliner Pub in Omaha on Thursday. "We're open," said Frank Vance, the Dubliner's owner. "We're just excited to get our family back."
Stella McAfee pours a beer at Sippin' Sirens in Omaha on Thursday. "Business is definitely up," bar owner Angela Honig said. "People are ready to come back out and have their beers. It's great to see everyone and see that they're doing OK."
Billy Palmer, left, and John Povondra chat with bartender Stella McAfee at Sippin' Sirens in Omaha on Thursday. Bars in Omaha are allowed to reopen at full capacity this week amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
For the first time in more than two months, patrons can make their way down the Dubliner's stairs, take a seat at the bar and listen to live music.
The iconic Old Market pub had a limited reopening June 15, and beginning Monday the coronavirus restrictions were further relaxed statewide. In 89 counties — including the Omaha and Lincoln areas — bars and restaurants were allowed to open dining rooms to 100% of their capacity. And maintaining a 6-foot distance between tables became a recommendation, rather than a rule enforceable by a possible misdemeanor charge.
The Dubliner's owner, Frank Vance, said it's too early to tell how much business will pick up with the relaxed restrictions. This weekend will be the true test.
"We've got live music like we always do on the weekends," Vance said. "This will be the first weekend back with that. I don't know how much (fully reopening) will actually change things."
Because the pub at 1205 Harney St. doesn't offer food, it couldn't join restaurants in offering limited dine-in services starting May 4. The pub also decided against providing drinks for pick up "because the bar is in a basement in the Old Market, we didn't feel like it would be a great offering," Vance said.
The first day of June brought patrons back to many Omaha bars as Gov. Pete Ricketts began to lift restrictions on bars and lounges, allowing no more than 50% capacity, with patrons at tables spaced out by at least 6 feet and no one sitting at the bar. However, Vance wasn't able to reopen that day.
A Black Lives Matter protest that began May 29 spilled into the Old Market on May 30. On that night, Jake Gardner, the owner of the Hive, a night club next door to the Dubliner, shot and killed 22-year-old James Scurlock during an altercation.
For about a week and a half after the shooting, police shut down the street and discouraged foot traffic along the 1200 block of Harney Street.
"Once we got the chance to open, then the streets closed," Vance said. "It was like there was this temporary bit of excitement as you drive down, then you see the street closed. Like it's not bad enough everything with (COVID-19), then this kind of added insult to injury."
The police cars and crime scene tape are now gone. On the west end of the block, people have left flowers, notes and candles as tributes to Scurlock. A few steps away, a sign sits on the sidewalk outside the Dubliner, directing people to the pub below.
"We're open," Vance said. "We're just excited to get our family back."
Bar owner Angela Honig was also excited to welcome back friends and family to Sippin' Sirens, her bar at 4302 S 42nd St.
"Business is definitely up," Honig said. "People are ready to come back out and have their beers. It's great to see everyone and see that they're doing OK."
Honig said that being able to have customers at the bar actually spreads people further apart because instead of sitting six to a table, they can go back to seating four.
"It'll make tables a little more roomy," she said.
While bars across the city gear up for their first weekend back at 100% capacity, restaurant owner Gladys Harrison is taking a cautious approach and sticking with takeout.
Harrison’s restaurant, Big Momma’s Kitchen, was just getting settled at its new location in the Highlander Accelerator building near 30th Street and Patrick Avenue when the coronavirus shut things down. But even with the rollback on restrictions, Big Momma’s dining room will remain closed.
“All the reports that you see from the health department said that we're not over the worst of this yet. So we're going to continue to offer curbside takeout and catering, at least through July, and we'll reexamine in a couple of weeks," Harrison said. “We might consider reopening our dining room in August. ”
In the meantime, Big Momma’s Kitchen will continue to offer take and bake, curbside pickup and catering options.
“We still want to provide great food,” Harrison said. “We still know that people need to eat, even though we're in one of the worst crises that we have experienced in our lifetime. People need services that can take some of the burden off them.”
Harrison said that no matter the business, it’s been a difficult year for everyone.
“I don't care what kind of business you have, this has been a real challenge, but human beings we are the most unique creations and we have the ability to adapt and that's what we've been doing at Big Momma's.”
Safety concerns are also on Colin Duggan’s mind.
Duggan and his wife, Jessica Duggan, own Kitchen Table at 1415 Farnam St. He said one of the biggest challenges over the past few months has been a lack of predictability.
Big events at the CHI Health Center, TD Ameritrade Stadium and the Orpheum used to provide the restaurant with an idea of how much business to expect.
“With all these things canceled, all those things you could kind of look to as beacons for what's coming up are missing, so you never know when you're going to have a busy day and when it's going to be a slow day,” Duggan said.
Though Kitchen Table has a few tables open and plans to utilize patio space, Duggan said the restaurant still isn't open at 100% capacity.
"As far as opening wholly, we haven't really gotten there yet, at least not comfortably," Duggan said. "I think conceptually it's a good idea, but I think everybody realizes that no matter what the rules are, we're not ready as a society to really go back to normal."
I've updated my list of favorite patios with five new spots I think you should check out this spring.
Barchen, 6209 Maple St.
Tucked behind Barchen, the German beer hall in Benson, is a giant beer garden. I have to say, the setup really reminds me of some of the beer gardens I visited in Berlin, and that, in my opinion makes this one an instant favorite. Grab some friends, a picnic table and a big beer, and enjoy. Bonus points for the sausages and soft pretzels.
Stirnella, 3814 Farnam St.
At first blush, it doesn't really look like Stirnella, in the Blackstone District, has outdoor seating. But when the weather warms, the restaurant rolls up two garage door-style windows in the front of the building, and the whole foyer turns into an all-season patio. A seat facing the street at the high top bar adjacent to the windows is one of my favorites in Midtown.
Rally Coffee Co., 749 N. 14th St.
I wish I made it over to Rally more often for a slice of honey butter toast and a truly excellent cup of coffee. Now that it's warming up, I plan to do just that, particularly when I might snag a seat on the shop's patio, which always looks extremely inviting.
The Trap Room, 733 N. 14th St.
I never understand why this little downtown bar, which happens to make excellent Bloody Marys (it won the Bloody Mary Food Prowl!) plus lots of other good cocktails isn't absolutely packed to the brim. Nonetheless, check out the bar's little patio, which is lit with twinkle lights and one of my favorite spots to meet friends for an after-work drink.
La Buvette, 511 S. 11th St.
You can find me many a summer night on the patio at La Buvette. Its rather incredible patio is a spot I would argue offers the best seat for people watching in the entire city of Omaha. It's also the best for drinking a coffee the morning of a farmers market, or the best to drink a glass of rose on a hot summer evening, or the perfect place to get the first glass of red when the weather turns crisp. You get my point. It's my favorite.
Corkscrew Wine and Cheese, 3908 Farnam St. and 10924 Prairie Brook Rd.
Corkscrew Wine and Cheese has two excellent Omaha patios. The best part of the Rockbrook Corkscrew’s patio is its camouflage: It's right by the Interstate and busy West Center Road, but it doesn't feel like it. Strategically placed tables, lush greenery and a fireplace that runs on cool evenings makes you forget about all that. And in Blackstone, its second location has a patio tucked at its back; the big fire pit draws a crowd — of course, the wine doesn't hurt, either.
Nite Owl, 3902 Farnam St.
My other favorite Blackstone patio has to be Nite Owl, which manages to replicate the funky decor of the bar in the outdoors, with retro patio furniture and colored Christmas lights. The seasonally rotating cocktail menu means they’ll have something perfect for warmer weather. And if you’re hungry, there’s tots.
Rose and Crown Pub, 515 S. 20th St.
The shade of the tall tree that acts like a natural umbrella over the patio at Rose and Crown Pub, an otherwise completely unremarkable dive bar. Their patio is like one of those hidden gems I feel glad to know about. It's obscured completely from the street view by a big, tall wooden fence, which makes it feel secretive and cozy, and the beer is cheap, too. Check it out in the spring, and I don't think you'll be sorry.
Mr. Toad, 1002 Howard St.
Mr. Toad’s patio — the o.g. Old Market patio — must be one of the most popular in the city, and there's good reason for it. Booths situated on the sidewalk at the corner of 10th and Howard Streets, a.k.a. the Old Market main drag, make it another excellent vantage point for people watching. Grab a cocktail and relax.
Le Bouillon, 1017 Howard St.
I have a real fondness for the seating arrangement on the patio at Le Bouillon, which you should check out for brunch this weekend. The chairs are set to face the street — very Parisian — making it ideal for people-watching. Isn’t that mostly what the Old Market is about anyway? Be sure to try one of the toasts while you’re there, and the rotating house-made punch selection is both tasty and well-priced.
