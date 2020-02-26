Mars Bar and Grill closed for good after business Wednesday.

It opened in March 2017 as part of the Growler USA franchise, which had about 30 locations across the country, according to an announcement on Facebook. That franchise filed for bankruptcy in late 2019. The Omaha location reopened as Mars in August 2019.

“Unfortunately, business never returned to previous levels,” owner Mars Booth wrote. “The bar & grill market in Omaha, especially West Omaha, is highly competitive. Many of these operators are in multiple locations to build volume and keep overhead costs low. As a result of all these factors, (we) have determined that it is no longer possible to maintain this operation, which for us had become more of a ‘labor of love’ than a business. It just didn’t work out.”

Mars was known for its live entertainment and for being in the same strip mall near 156th Street and West Maple Road as a parking lot boulder that has snagged numerous vehicles.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

