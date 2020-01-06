AP19312051656701

Ferrero celebrated the launch of Kinder Bueno in the U.S. at the "Sweeteasy" pop-up event in New York City in November. 

Finally.

Finally, you can get a Kinder Bueno in the United States.

For years, you could get Kinder products (including those Kinder Surprise eggs with the toy inside) all over Europe. But not here.

Then Kinder Joy came in 2018, and Kinder Bueno arrived just a few months ago.

And it's wonderful. 

You ever have one? It's a chocolate bar consisting of a thin, crispy wafer filled with hazelnut cream, and the whole thing is coated in delicious milk chocolate.

It's a heavenly chocolate bar. Sweet and decadent while still being light but satisfying.

When I was in Europe some years ago, I ate at least one of them a day. (Don't judge. I liked them a lot, and I was on vacation.) I returned to the U.S. thinking some specialty candy shop would let me fix my craving every so often, but nope. If you wanted Buenos, you had to pay a pretty penny to have them shipped overseas. 

I never did. 

Thus began a Bueno drought that lasted years. 

Imagine my delight when I recently checked out at a local Baker's and spotted a box of Bueno bars. There they were, just plopped next to the Twix and Snickers. I grabbed one and rushed home, proudly showing my wife that this was the candy bar I raved about all those years ago.

She looked at me like I was a little too excited over a candy bar, especially since I'm an adult who can buy candy any time he feels like it. Anyway, she still joined me in sampling the Bueno, which is helpfully divided into four little sections, perfect to break off and share.

Turns out, she's a fan, too. 

Kinder is owned by Ferrero, the company responsible for other hazelnut delights like those Ferrero Rocher chocolates and Nutella. (They also own Tic Tac.)

According to Kinder's website, Michele Ferrero created Kinder Bueno some 30 years ago. Per the website: "He wanted to create a chocolate bar that was more refined and sophisticated than anything else that existed in the marketplace."

He succeeded.

