Conor Oberst performs at the Orpheum Theater on Nov. 17, 2018.

 KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD

Conor Oberst got a new gig.

The Omaha singer-songwriter and frontman for Bright Eyes and Desaparecidos is working on “Conan.”

Or, at least, that’s the premise of a new, very funny video starring Oberst and his Better Oblivion Community Center partner, Phoebe Bridgers.

“I sort of stumbled into the role of being the voice of the emo/indie rock movement, but that was just to pay the bills,” Oberst said in the video. “Really, I wanted to break into late-night television production.”

It shows Oberst working as a production assistant. As he works around the office delivering scripts and coffee, he breaks into emotional songs that his co-workers hate. During one, he starts to reference President George W. Bush, and one writer begins screaming at him: “George Bush is not even the (expletive) president anymore!”

He also gets picked on. A lot. Even by Conan O’Brien, who smashes his guitar and screams at him in an F-bomb filled rant.

“Why don’t you go back to Third Eye Blind,” one writer yells at Oberst.

Meanwhile, everyone seems to love Bridgers, the other new PA. Everyone loves her songs. They chant her name.

The episode is part of an online series, “Meet the Conan Staff.”

Land of Talk will release its new album on Saddle Creek

Elizabeth Powell’s indie rock band is back with a new album.

Land of Talk will release “Indistinct Conversations” on May 15 via Omaha’s Saddle Creek Records.

The Canadian band’s fourth album will feature 11 tracks, including the single “Weight of That Weekend,” a strummy song featuring Powell’s serene vocals about a particularly bad weekend.

“ ‘Weight of That Weekend’ is a recognition of having been on the receiving end of a lifetime of sexual coercion, assault, boundary violations and subsequent gaslighting,” she said in a statement.

The album is available for pre-order now from Saddle Creek.

Tags

