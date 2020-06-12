Omahans who don’t want to wait to watch a movie in a theater can go to Westwood Cinema 8, which reopened Friday.
The theater, which is a block south of 125th Avenue and West Center Road in Westwood Plaza, closed on Tuesday, March 17, as the coronavirus pandemic hit the area. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts allowed theaters to reopen June 1 under certain restrictions, but Patti Herzog, Westwood’s general manager, said she has taken the time since then to get everything ready.
Theaters will be at 25 percent capacity, with every other row roped off, and have been deep-cleaned and sanitized, Herzog said. Customers won’t be able to get refills — they will get a new cup for pop and a new bag for popcorn. Employees will have their temperatures checked and will wear masks and gloves.
Customers will be encouraged to wear masks, Herzog said, but they obviously won’t be able to wear them if they’re eating or drinking during a movie. Arcade games in the building have been turned off.
“We want to keep it as safe as possible for everybody so they can have a great movie experience,” Herzog said.
Westwood is an “intermediate house,” Herzog said, meaning movies play there after they have played at first-run theaters. Among the movies now playing are “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Trolls World Tour," "Jumani: The Next Level,” “Bad Boys for Life,” “Emma” and “Birds of Prey.” All shows are $2.50 before 4 p.m. and $3.25 after 4 p.m. For more information, go to https://westwoodcinemas8.com/.
“I think we’re all excited,” Herzog said Friday morning. “We can’t wait.”
Majestic Cinema of Omaha, near 144th Street and West Maple Road, has announced it will reopen June 19.
