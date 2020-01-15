Vitale Omaha bakery, specializing in European-style pastries, opened Monday in the Old Market.

The shop is owned by longtime Omaha pastry chef Tina Tweedy, who also operates Chocolat Abeille two doors down from Vitale. The bakery took over the space formerly occupied by Cupcake Omaha at 501 S. 11th St. (The cupcake shop is relocating to the Capitol District, and also has a store in Dundee.)

Tweedy said she decided to open another Old Market business because she loves the area and its sense of community. She named the bakery in honor of Joe Vitale, who had a vegetable stand on its corner site from age 15 until he was 85. He was one of the few merchants who stayed in the area when it was transformed into the restaurant and specialty-shop district it is today.

“He really embodied the spirit of the Old Market,” Tweedy said. “He was very interested in people and their stories, and I want to carry on that spirit of community, sharing stories and creating a space that people want to come to.”

Vitale will sell all sorts of European confections, such as those you’d find in a Parisian bakery: plain, chocolate and almond croissants; two kinds of bread baked daily; quiche; sandwiches; toast and homemade jam; and brewed coffee. It’s all takeout — there’s no room to sit inside, although there will be tables outside in warm weather.

The bakery will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Daily specials will be announced on its Facebook and Instagram pages. Its website is vitaleomaha.com.

Tweedy operated a similar eatery, Sweets of Eden, on South 16th Street a number of years ago.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention.

