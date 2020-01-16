les miz one

“Les Misérables” runs at the Orpheum Theater through Sunday.

OPENING

A Raisin in the Sun,” Omaha Community Playhouse Hawks Mainstage, 6915 Cass St., Friday through Feb. 9. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: Start at $24 adults, $16 students, with prices varying by performance. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

Murder on the Orient Express,” Bellevue Little Theater, 203 W. Mission Ave., Bellevue, Friday through Feb. 2. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 students with ID. Information: bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com or 402-291-1554.

COMING

“Wakey, Wakey,” Blue Barn Theatre, opens Jan. 30. Information: bluebarn.org or 402-345-1576.

“When We Go Away,” Circle Theatre, opens Jan. 30. Information: circletheatreomaha.org or 402-553-4715

Howie D: Back in the Day,” Rose Theater, opens Jan. 31. Information: rosetheater.com or 402-345-4849.

CONTINUING

Les Misérables,” Omaha Performing Arts Broadway Series, Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St., through Sunday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $40 to $125. Information: ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription