OPENING
“A Raisin in the Sun,” Omaha Community Playhouse Hawks Mainstage, 6915 Cass St., Friday through Feb. 9. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: Start at $24 adults, $16 students, with prices varying by performance. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.
“Murder on the Orient Express,” Bellevue Little Theater, 203 W. Mission Ave., Bellevue, Friday through Feb. 2. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 students with ID. Information: bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com or 402-291-1554.
COMING
“Wakey, Wakey,” Blue Barn Theatre, opens Jan. 30. Information: bluebarn.org or 402-345-1576.
“When We Go Away,” Circle Theatre, opens Jan. 30. Information: circletheatreomaha.org or 402-553-4715
“Howie D: Back in the Day,” Rose Theater, opens Jan. 31. Information: rosetheater.com or 402-345-4849.
CONTINUING
“Les Misérables,” Omaha Performing Arts Broadway Series, Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St., through Sunday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $40 to $125. Information: ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.