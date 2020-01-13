If you want to relive your '90s days, you'll want to be at this concert.
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers will embark on a 2020 tour that includes more than 50 dates including a stop at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 8.
Matchbox Twenty scored a series of hits with its debut album, "Yourself or Someone Like You," in 1997. Certified 12 times platinum, it's one of the best-selling albums of all time and includes songs such as "3 AM," "Push" and "Long Day."
Led by Rob Thomas, the band has released four albums, the most recent coming in 2012.
Led by Jakob Dylan, The Wallflowers are a Grammy-winning band with hits including "One Headlight."
Expect a lot of classic hits from both bands as well as newer music, too.
"It's our job to make sure people have a good time," Thomas told
USA Today. "The other half is just playing music we enjoy playing together."
Tickets go on sale Friday via Ticketmaster.
Frontman Jeff Tweedy performs with Wilco on Wednesday night at the Orpheum Theater.
Nels Cline performs with Wilco at the Orpheum Theater on Wednesday.
Jeff Tweedy performs with Wilco at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha on Nov 20, 2019.
Les Claypool of Primus performs Monday night in Omaha. His band was perhaps the most gifted group musically.
Phil Anselmo of Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Nov. 18, 2019.
Phil Anselmo of Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Nov. 18, 2019.
Kerry King of Slayer performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Nov. 18, 2019.
Kerry King of Slayer performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Nov. 18, 2019.
Tom Araya of Slayer performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Nov. 18, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
The Backstreet Boys play to a sold-out crowd of more than 13,000 at Omaha’s CHI Health Center on Sunday night.
Matt and Kim touch fingers during their performance at the 2019 Maha Festival at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Ringo Starr performs with His All Starr Band — Steve Lukather, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Rolie, Colin Hay — at Stir Cove on Friday.
Lizzo performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Lizzo performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Kim of Matt and Kim performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Matt of Matt and Kim performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Fans mosh as Thee Oh Sees play during the Maha Festival on Saturday in Omaha.
Australian artist Courtney Barnett performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Courtney Barnett performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 16.
Jenny Lewis performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 16.
Behemoth's Nergal plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Jim Root plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
Method Man of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Friday night.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on July 19, 2019.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven sings during his performance at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul perform at Memorial Park on Friday.
Patrick Monahan of Train performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Fans went crazy for Goo Goo Dolls and Train at a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Bill Kelliher performs with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove ] June 13, 2019.
Todd Fink of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Clark Baechle of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Dwight Yoakam races the rain during a set at Stir Cove in front of almost 3,000 fans.
Cher performs for a sold-out audience at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 14, 2019.
Cher brought her timeless stage show to Omaha, performing a sold-out concert Tuesday at CHI Health Center.
Maynard James Keenan performs with Tool at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on May 16, 2019.
Maynard James Keenan performs with Tool at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on May 16, 2019.
Pop star Pink performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 7, 2019.
Laura Jane Grace performs with her band, The Devouring Mothers, at O'Leaver's Pub on April 2, 2019.
John Mellencamp performed for a sold-out audience at the Orpheum Theater on April 15, 2019.
John Mellencamp performed for a sold-out audience at the Orpheum Theater on April 15, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
