If you want to relive your '90s days, you'll want to be at this concert.

Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers will embark on a 2020 tour that includes more than 50 dates including a stop at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 8.

Matchbox Twenty scored a series of hits with its debut album, "Yourself or Someone Like You," in 1997. Certified 12 times platinum, it's one of the best-selling albums of all time and includes songs such as "3 AM," "Push" and "Long Day."

Led by Rob Thomas, the band has released four albums, the most recent coming in 2012. 

Led by Jakob Dylan, The Wallflowers are a Grammy-winning band with hits including "One Headlight." 

Expect a lot of classic hits from both bands as well as newer music, too. 

"It's our job to make sure people have a good time," Thomas told USA Today. "The other half is just playing music we enjoy playing together."

Tickets go on sale Friday via Ticketmaster.

