...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS, MAINLY FROM 15 BELOW TO AROUND 28
BELOW ZERO.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING.
* IMPACTS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON
EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A
HAT, AND GLOVES.
&&
1 of 2
Joe Elliott and Phil Collen with Def Leppard performs at SunTrust Park on Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Atlanta.
Def Leppard and ZZ Top are hitting the road together for the "20/20 Vision" tour.
Amid the 16-city tour is a stop in Omaha. The pair of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame bands will play CHI Health Center on Oct. 7.
The arena dates follow Def Leppard's summer outing to stadiums alongside Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett.
Formed in 1977, British heavy metal band Def Leppard found major success in the '80s with albums "Pyromania" and "Hysteria," which spawned such singles as "Photograph," "Rock of Ages," "Love Bites," "Pour Some Sugar on Me," "Hysteria," "Armageddon It" and others. Both albums achieved rare diamond certifications denoting more than 10 million sales in the U.S.
They were inducted into the hall of fame last year.
"Gimme All Your Lovin'," "Legs" and "Cheap Sunglasses" band ZZ Top features Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard and their brand of Texas blues rock. The trio has been together for 50 years and sold more than 25 million albums in the U.S. They were inducted into the rock hall in 2004.
Tickets to see Def Leppard and ZZ Top in Omaha go on sale Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.
1 of 20
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.