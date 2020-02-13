Def Leppard and ZZ Top are hitting the road together for the "20/20 Vision" tour. 

Amid the 16-city tour is a stop in Omaha. The pair of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame bands will play CHI Health Center on Oct. 7.

The arena dates follow Def Leppard's summer outing to stadiums alongside Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett. 

Formed in 1977, British heavy metal band Def Leppard found major success in the '80s with albums "Pyromania" and "Hysteria," which spawned such singles as "Photograph," "Rock of Ages," "Love Bites," "Pour Some Sugar on Me," "Hysteria," "Armageddon It" and others. Both albums achieved rare diamond certifications denoting more than 10 million sales in the U.S. 

They were inducted into the hall of fame last year.

"Gimme All Your Lovin'," "Legs" and "Cheap Sunglasses" band ZZ Top features Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard and their brand of Texas blues rock. The trio has been together for 50 years and sold more than 25 million albums in the U.S. They were inducted into the rock hall in 2004.

Tickets to see Def Leppard and ZZ Top in Omaha go on sale Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Our best concert photos of 2020

1 of 20

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started